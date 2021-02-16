Wagoner wrestling pioneer Alexis Miller focusing on first girls OSSAA state tournament

Miller won last year’s “exhibition” championship in Oklahoma City by defeating Bethany’s Jordan Blair in the final at 107. And don’t tell her it didn’t mean anything.

“For every girl I talked to, I was like ‘Hey, no matter what anybody says, this is a state title. I don’t care if it’s sanctioned or not,’” Miller said. “That’s just a word they put on it. Everybody’s wrestling here, just as they would be if it was sanctioned.”

In the finals match at Broken Arrow, Miller had Richey on her back almost from the start and spent much of the time reading the official’s eyes, trying to understand what he needed to see from her to end the match.

“I (officiate) as well, so I know it’s sometimes hard to see things,” she said. “I was just kind of adjusting while watching him. I didn’t know what angle I had to get at so he could call the fall.”

Wagoner boys coach Micco Charboneau said Miller is a pioneer. As a sophomore, she lobbied the school board about starting a girls program. That was approved in May 2019.

“Now matter how big girls’ wrestling gets, Lexi will always be the first state champion, and that’s an awesome thing,” Charboneau said. “It’s like winning the first Super Bowl. I think girls wrestling will keep going and grow, and Lexi had a lot to do with that — especially for Wagoner. She is good for girls’ wrestling.”