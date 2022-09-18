Wagoner Rotary doubles scholarships; announces September SOM

The Rotary Club of Wagoner will award two $2,000 scholarships, doubling the amount available to graduating seniors at Wagoner High School, it was announced recently.

The civic organization also broadened the scholarship eligibility requirements to include students with a minimum 2.75 GPA who plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or are joining the military. Recipients are selected from among the 18 Students of the Month, who each receive a $50 honorarium.

The first Students of the Month recognized for the current school year are Jenna McKinney and Richie Hardin.

McKinney intends to study early childhood education at Northeastern State University or Oklahoma State University.

“I knew I wanted to be a school teacher at 7 years old,” she said. “I want to find the best ways to teach kids and the best way kids learn, so that, maybe one day, I can teach teachers to teach.”

She utilizes her training as a dancer and cheerleader to coach at camps and she also has worked summers at Joyland daycare. She works on the school yearbook and participates in Student Council, National Honor Society, Science Club, Art Club, and Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society.

Hardin recently learned he is a semifinalist for National Merit Scholar. He serves as senior class president and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

He is a starter for the state champion WHS academic team and the Bulldog soccer team. Hardin also works at Smokin’ Sisters BBQ.

An early childhood experience compelled him to want to do good for others.

“I was still really young and felt completely powerless in helping my sister,” he recalled. “I decided that if I become a lawyer, I can be there to fight for people who have nobody.”

He plans to double major in history and political science at Yale University, the University of Chicago, or the University of Kansas before pursuing law school.