Wagoner football profiles from Signing Day

NuNu Clayton – UCONuNu Clayton did a little bit of everything for Wagoner’s Class 4A football champs.
“He was one of the most versatile players on our team,” coach Dale Condict said.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder registered 23 tackles for losses from his spot as an outside linebacker and moved to defensive end for the final two games.
He was an effective blocking back and occasional ball carrier on offense. He had two rushing touchdowns in a semifinal win over Cushing and caught a TD pass from Sawyer Jones in the 42-13 win over Clinton in the championship game.
“He could play running back or safety and he was big enough and strong enough to play on the offensive and defensive lines,” Condict said. “He really could play almost anywhere on the field.”
Clayton joined three Wagoner teammates Feb. 3 in signing with the University of Central Oklahoma.
“We’ve talked about this day ever since we were in little league and it feels great,” he said.
Clayton is familiar with UCO. His brother, La’Teze, who was part of Wagoner’s 2011 championship team, played at UCO, graduated in 2018 and now works in Edmond.
“It feels like home whenever I’m there and I love it,” Clayton said.
Braden Drake – UCOWagoner’s football coaches refer to Braden Drake as “Baby Drake” because the senior running back looks so young for his age.
“Sometimes, you look at that kid and all of a sudden, it’s like, `Who’s that guy doing all that stuff out there?’” coach Dale Condict said.
Drake did man-sized work for the Bulldogs in the 2020 season and now he’s headed to college.
He was one of four Bulldogs to sign Wednesday with the University of Central Oklahoma, the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.
“We played our last (high school) game there, and that’s where we’re gonna go to college, so that’s pretty cool,” Drake said.
Wagoner defeated Clinton 42-13 in the Class 4A final in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.
Drake, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder, rushed for 247 yards and two TDs in the 4A final. For the season, he rushed for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs while averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
He said he had a lot of help from his friends.
“I have to thank the offensive line for most of my (statistics),” he said.
Trey Gause – Westminster CollegeTrey Gause was out of gas after making arguably the biggest play of his high school football career.
“He will always be remembered for his fumble return against Clinton in the (4A state championship game),” coach Dale Condict said. “I was over there giving him life support.”
The Bulldogs led 14-0 in the second quarter, but Clinton’s Red Tornadoes were driving until a Wagoner defender knocked the ball out of the running back’s hands.
“I saw it come out and I said, `That’s me, that’s me,’” Gause said. “I heard (teammate NuNu Clayton) behind me, yelling, `Go, Trey! Go, Trey!’” I picked up the ball and started running. When I got to the end zone, (Clayton) was there and he was hyped.”
Wagoner now led 21-0 and wasn’t about to lose – not with a defensive unit allowing only 6.2 points per game. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-13.
Meanwhile, Gause was seriously winded.
“Coach Condict told me to lay down on the sideline and started pumping my chest,” Gause said.
Gause led the Bulldogs with 141 tackles as a senior and totaled more than 300 for his career.
He signed Feb. 3 to play football at Westminster College, a Division III school located in Fulton, Missouri.
Gause said signing day “is a pretty big deal. I’ve got my family and friends here and it’s a great feeling.”
Sawyer Jones – UCOSawyer Jones said “bringing home another state championship to Wagoner is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to us playing football.”
Now he’s moving on to the next level. He was one of four Bulldogs who signed Feb. 3 to play college football at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“We’ve all grown up playing football together, so it’s awesome we can continue playing football together in college,” he said.
The Bulldogs captured their fifth gold ball under head coach Dale Condict with a 42-13 win over Clinton in the 4A final in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.
Jones capped three years as Wagoner’s starting quarterback by passing for 1,440 yards and 12 TDs, hitting 66% of his passes. He had two TD passes in the 4A championship game, a 42-13 win over Clinton in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.
“It’s hard to play quarterback here for three years because we have a lot of great athletes,” Condict said. “I was tougher on Sawyer than anybody else on the team.”
Condict said he spotted Jones’ potential early and “put him in a pressure career his entire career because he was kind of like my guy.”
Condict said Jones should run for public office someday because he’s so well-liked.
“He has this thing that he does where he’s everywhere all the time and I don’t know how he does it,” Condict said. “You show up somewhere and Sawyer is there. He has a lot of friends. I guess everybody loves Sawyer.”
Darius McNack – Northeastern A&MDarius McNack could always throw the football, but the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder was destined to play in the trenches.
“I’ve always said he’s like a quarterback trapped in an offensive lineman’s body,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.
McNack led Wagoner’s veteran line in 2020 with 28 pancake blocks, helping power the Bulldogs to the 4A football championship.
Did he ever wish he could have played quarterback?
“Everybody wants to do that, but we have a good one right here (Sawyer Jones). I’ve been blocking for him for nine years,” he said.
McNack signed Feb. 3 with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, the two-year school in Miami and hopes to move on to a four-year school after that.
“I’ve always wanted to play Division I football, so I’m going (to NEO) to work hard,” he said.
Chase Nanni – UCOChase Nanni starred on both sides of the ball in 2020, helping lead Wagoner to the Class 4A football championship.
So, on which side will he play at the University of Central Oklahoma? Neither, actually.
“The funny thing is, all the money was gone for wide receivers, so I got an offer for deep snapper. Hopefully, I can work my way up to wide receiver,” he said.
Nanni was Wagoner’s deep snapper as a sophomore and junior but was unable to do the job in 2020 because a broken finger made him play with a cast on his hand for six weeks.
“If not for that, he would have set the school record for interceptions in a season,” Bulldogs coach Dale Condict said.
As it was, Nanni led the Bulldogs with six interceptions, not to mention leading them in receiving yards (482) and receiving TDs (six). One of his interceptions came against Clinton in the 4A final.
He said he’s glad to join three teammates signing with UCO, the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.
“It definitely makes me feel more comfortable. We’ve all worked very hard and it’s finally good to see all of it pay off,” he said.
Carson Wiley – Northeastern StateCarson Wiley was part of a veteran offensive line that helped power Wagoner to the Class 4A state championship.
Bulldogs coach Dale Condict said Wiley was as improved as anyone on the team. Actually, the entire line was improved and COVID-19 may have provided a silver lining.
“We had a lot of the same kids coming back and we all bought into the weight room going into the quarantine and it just traveled over into summer workouts,” Wiley said.
“I think that was the real reason we won the state title. You need tough kids to win tough games,” he said.
Wiley, who signed Feb. 3 to play at Northeastern State University, had 46 pancake blocks, helping senior running back Braden Drake rush for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs.
Wiley said he enjoys playing in the trenches.
“It’s about the only position where you’re hitting somebody on every play,” he said.