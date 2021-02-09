Wagoner football profiles from Signing Day

So, on which side will he play at the University of Central Oklahoma? Neither, actually.

“The funny thing is, all the money was gone for wide receivers, so I got an offer for deep snapper. Hopefully, I can work my way up to wide receiver,” he said.

Nanni was Wagoner’s deep snapper as a sophomore and junior but was unable to do the job in 2020 because a broken finger made him play with a cast on his hand for six weeks.

“If not for that, he would have set the school record for interceptions in a season,” Bulldogs coach Dale Condict said.

As it was, Nanni led the Bulldogs with six interceptions, not to mention leading them in receiving yards (482) and receiving TDs (six). One of his interceptions came against Clinton in the 4A final.

He said he’s glad to join three teammates signing with UCO, the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.

“It definitely makes me feel more comfortable. We’ve all worked very hard and it’s finally good to see all of it pay off,” he said.

Carson Wiley – Northeastern StateCarson Wiley was part of a veteran offensive line that helped power Wagoner to the Class 4A state championship.