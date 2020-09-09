 Skip to main content
Wagoner County has 20 new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and no deaths during Wednesday's report

Wagoner County has 20 new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and no deaths during Wednesday's report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 20 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more recoveries and no new deaths during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 876 new cases, 1,136 recoveries and nine new deaths.

There are currently 9,661 active cases and 462 people that are in the hospital with the disease. A total of 887,607 have tested negative for the disease.

Statewide totals stand at 65,929 cases since March 1, 55,405 recovered and 863 deaths.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 193 cases (+2), 163 recovered (no change), 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 291 cases (+2), 252 recovered (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 39 cases (no change), 32 recovered (no change) and 0 deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and 0 deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,669 cases (+36), 2,326 recovered (+26) and 29 deaths (no change).

* Haskell: 81 cases (+1), 72 recovered (no change) and 1 death (no change).

