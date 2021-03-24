Wagoner boys basketball coach Zack Ange steps down, returns to alma mater

Zack Ange is stepping down after seven seasons as Wagoner’s boys basketball coach to return to his alma mater, Cache, as girls basketball coach.

This season, Ange led the Bulldogs to a 14-8 record and their first Class 4A area tournament berth since 2010.

“Wagoner has been so great for me and my wife, all our life moments since we’ve been married in 2014 have been here,” Ange said Wednesday. “But I’m looking forward to being closer to family and going home. I want our kids to be close to their grandparents. I’m coming full circle.”

Ange started his coaching career by helping Cache’s girls program from 2006-09 while attending Cameron University. During that span, Cache reached the state tournament each year and was the 4A runner-up in 2009. He then was a girls assistant at Snyder for three years that included a 2A state title in 2011.

After spending a year each as a boys head coach at Hollis and Cache, Ange arrived at Wagoner in 2014. Ange steadily rebuilt the program, going from 6-18 in 2015-16, to 10-15 followed by seasons of 17-9, 18-6, 19-7 and 14-8. This past season, he toughened the schedule to better prepare the Bulldogs for a deeper playoff run and the strategy worked.