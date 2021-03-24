Wagoner boys basketball coach Zack Ange steps down, returns to alma mater

Zack Ange is stepping down after seven seasons as Wagoner’s boys basketball coach to return to his alma mater, Cache, as girls basketball coach.
This season, Ange led the Bulldogs to a 14-8 record and their first Class 4A area tournament berth since 2010.
“Wagoner has been so great for me and my wife, all our life moments since we’ve been married in 2014 have been here,” Ange said Wednesday. “But I’m looking forward to being closer to family and going home. I want our kids to be close to their grandparents. I’m coming full circle.”
Ange started his coaching career by helping Cache’s girls program from 2006-09 while attending Cameron University. During that span, Cache reached the state tournament each year and was the 4A runner-up in 2009. He then was a girls assistant at Snyder for three years that included a 2A state title in 2011.
After spending a year each as a boys head coach at Hollis and Cache, Ange arrived at Wagoner in 2014. Ange steadily rebuilt the program, going from 6-18 in 2015-16, to 10-15 followed by seasons of 17-9, 18-6, 19-7 and 14-8. This past season, he toughened the schedule to better prepare the Bulldogs for a deeper playoff run and the strategy worked.
“He’s definitely left the program in a better position than he found it,” Wagoner athletic director Dale Condict said. “The program is in great shape. We appreciate all the time, effort and hard work he put in to build the program.”
This has been a big week for Ange and his wife, Jetta, who celebrated the birth of their second child, Ledger, on Monday. (They have another son, Lincoln). A day earlier, they sold their house and Wednesday they signed papers to purchase a new house.
“We’ve had a lot going on,” Ange said with a chuckle. “I’m excited about returning to Cache and this new venture. And I know I’m leaving with Wagoner’s program in a good place for the next coach. There’s talent coming back and talent coming. Wagoner is going to be good for a while.”