Up and down week for Coweta baseball ends with two losses

TULSA -- Coweta finished off an up and down week on the baseball diamond with a 7-3 loss to Cascia Hall on Saturday afternoon at Richard P. LeMay Field.
The Tigers (11-4) swept a double header at home over Glenpool in 5A-3 district play Wednesday (9-1 and 14-3) and then fell at Union 8-2 on Friday.
"Our guys have gotten off to a really good start this season," Coweta coach Cody Pair said. "We have played well and have guys doing some really special things. We have some tough district games coming up in April that will set us up for the playoffs."
The Commandos (9-4) built a 4-1 lead, but Coweta made things interesting in the top of the sixth inning. Conor Taylor and Landon Ray reached via a walk and hit batsman, respectively, to open the frame.
Both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt and then came home on Kade Williams' double to right field. Williams advanced to third on a bunt single from Liam Taylor.
Grant Jones then hit one right on the button but it was caught almost on top of the third base bag and resulted in a double play to end the inning.
Cascia Hall answered with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Nick Choquette, Dylan Wilson, and Jack Nilson had RBIs on a fielder's choice, sacrifice fly, and single, respectively.
The Tigers got their other run in the first inning. Jones led off with a single up the middle, ended up at third base after an error, and scored on Logan Vaughan's sacrifice fly to center field.
The Commandos tied it with a run in the bottom of the second. Wilson led off with a double to the right-field corner and Nilson followed up with an RBI single to left.
Cascia Hall put three on the board in the third inning. One run scored on an error. The other two came courtesy of an RBI single from Jack Duncan and a Wilson sacrifice fly.
Even though the Tigers came up short, Pair is appreciative of his team being back on the field after Covid cut short 2020. He believes they can make some noise in 2021 with his seniors leading that charge.
"After missing last season, our seniors are so grateful to be on the diamond," Pair said. "Our guys are really excited about the possibilities. They're hungry to put their stamp on the tradition of Coweta Tiger Baseball."
CASCIA HALL 7, COWETA 3
Coweta;100;002;0--3 6 1
Cascia Hall;013;003;x--7 11 3
C. Taylor, Mason (3), Singleton (6) and Vaughan. Lai, Holley (4), Wilson (5), Choquette (7) and Duncan. W: Holley. L: C. Taylor.