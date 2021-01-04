Tuskegee Airmen exhibition in the works; Tulsa-area ties sought (copy)

Tulsa Air and Space Museum officials are in the planning stages for an exhibition on the Tuskegee Airmen, a trail-blazing group of African American pilots who helped win the war in Europe during World War II.

As part of that, they are looking for any Tulsa area residents with ties, direct or indirect, to the Airmen, also known as the Red Tails.

“It could be someone who actually served with the unit, or who had a relative who did,” Tonya Blansett, museum executive director, said.

“We want to cast a wide net. It could even be a pilot who was just inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen.”

Previously barred from the Army Air Corps, African Americans had no other options until 1941, when a segregated program was established at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.

Out of that program, which trained black pilots and ground crews, the 332nd Fighter Group would go on to fly more than 1,800 missions in WWII.