Tuskegee Airmen exhibition in the works; area ties sought

Tulsa Air and Space Museum officials are in the planning stages for an exhibition on the Tuskegee Airmen, a trail-blazing group of African American pilots who helped win the war in Europe during World War II.
As part of that, they are looking for any Tulsa area residents with ties, direct or indirect, to the Airmen, also known as the Red Tails.
“It could be someone who actually served with the unit, or who had a relative who did,” Tonya Blansett, museum executive director, said.
“We want to cast a wide net. It could even be a pilot who was just inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen.”
Previously barred from the Army Air Corps, African Americans had no other options until 1941, when a segregated program was established at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
Out of that program, which trained black pilots and ground crews, the 332nd Fighter Group would go on to fly more than 1,800 missions in WWII.
The museum is proud to have one connection in-house: volunteer John Claybon, whom the Tulsa World interviewed in February, once trained with the Tuskegee Airmen.
Officials said they plan to raise $40,000 to fund the exhibition. To help, they will seek an Oklahoma Humanities Challenge Grant which would provide matching funds up to $20,000.
They hope to have any local Tuskegee connections identified by mid-January, for possible inclusion in the exhibit.
A request for proposals is expected to be sent out in January to exhibit designers.
If you or anyone you know has a Tuskegee Airmen connection, or would like to donate toward the project, contact Alex London at alondon@tulsamuseum.org or 918-231-3990.
