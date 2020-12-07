Wrestling opener postponed, Tigers to face Collinsville Tuesday

Coweta Tiger wrestlers were forced to postpone their first dual of the season against McAlester last week as the Buffaloes were still competing in the 5A football playoffs. The match was scheduled at the Coweta I-High gymnasium.

Their varsity tournament in Blanchard scheduled for Dec. 4-5 was also postponed due to post-season football action.

The Tigers will travel to Collinsville on Dec. 8 for dual action with both the junior high and high school wrestling teams.

Head Coach Gabe Ellis and his Tigers will travel to Pawnee on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to compete in the Pawnee/Newkirk Duals.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete in the Bristow Duals Dec. 18-19 to complete the December portion of their schedule.

Returning from the Christmas break, Coweta wrestlers will host Fort Gibson on Thursday, Jan. 7 at the I-High Gym.