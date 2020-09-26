Winning ways continue: Coweta Lady Tigers ride 24-game winning streak

The 2020 Coweta Lady Tiger softball team has had an electrifying run as they approach 5A Regional play. An 11-0 win over Tulsa Edison on Sept. 24 makes Coweta 8-0 in district play and 26-2 overall with two regular season games to go.

A very special fact is that they are on a 24-game winning streak.

Sophomore right hander Tarin Robinson (11-1) pitched four perfect innings of softball allowing no hits, no runs, recording 10 strikeouts and no walks. Freshman left hander Dasia Mason finished the fifth inning. She gave up one hit and no runs, while striking out three batters and allowing no walks.

Against Edison, Coweta scored in each of four innings with eight hits. The Lady Tigers were led by freshman centerfielder Chaney Helton who had two hits, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases. Sherri Mason added the only extra base hit. She scored twice, adding a walk and a stolen base.

To conclude the week, the Lady Tigers defeated Haskell 5-0 in a non-district game, giving them their 11th shutout so far this season.

Coweta scored their five runs off of 11 hits that included a pair of doubles by junior Bailey Cooper and three hits and two RBI from freshman Brooklinn Thomas.