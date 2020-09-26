Winning ways continue: Coweta Lady Tigers ride 24-game winning streak

The 2020 Coweta Lady Tiger softball team has had an electrifying run as they approach 5A Regional play. An 11-0 win over Tulsa Edison on Sept. 24 makes Coweta 8-0 in district play and 26-2 overall with two regular season games to go.
A very special fact is that they are on a 24-game winning streak.
Sophomore right hander Tarin Robinson (11-1) pitched four perfect innings of softball allowing no hits, no runs, recording 10 strikeouts and no walks. Freshman left hander Dasia Mason finished the fifth inning. She gave up one hit and no runs, while striking out three batters and allowing no walks.
Against Edison, Coweta scored in each of four innings with eight hits. The Lady Tigers were led by freshman centerfielder Chaney Helton who had two hits, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases. Sherri Mason added the only extra base hit. She scored twice, adding a walk and a stolen base.
To conclude the week, the Lady Tigers defeated Haskell 5-0 in a non-district game, giving them their 11th shutout so far this season.
Coweta scored their five runs off of 11 hits that included a pair of doubles by junior Bailey Cooper and three hits and two RBI from freshman Brooklinn Thomas.
Season statistics are lopsided. Coweta has 258 hits (opponents 103), including 60 doubles, 7 triples and 18 home runs, the most this sports writer has seen in several years of covering Coweta on the diamond.
The Lady Tigers have 200 RBI, 81 stolen bases, a team batting average of .358 and an on-base-percentage of .458. They have scored 231 runs (opponents 57).
Pitchers working in the circle have allowed just 59 walks, struck out 127 batters, hit 13 batters and lost just two of the first four games in the Broken Arrow Tournament to Yukon and Bixby.
Sophomore pitchers Braedyn Sheofee (12-1) and Robinson (11-1) have carried the load in the circle. Sheofee has 52 strikeouts and only 17 walks allowed. Robinson also has 52 strikeouts and has given up 59 walks.
Coweta was scheduled to play a crucial game at Pryor on Tuesday but the game was rained out. A solution is to play a double header at Coweta on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Pryor is 5-3 and all that stands in the way of a perfect District 5A-3 finish for the Lady Tigers. Statistically, they could already have the district wrapped up, meaning they would be a host site for 5A Regional Softball.
The Coweta Lady Tigers will host Locust Grove at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 in non-district action. On Oct. 5 they will travel to Oologah for a 5 p.m. game, also non-district action.
