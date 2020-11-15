Wearing costumes for a cause; athletes raise funds for State Champion rings

Traditionally, the Coweta Lady Tiger softball team and Coweta Tiger baseball team are all about business when they take to the diamond for athletic competition.

On Nov. 5, however, the varsity athletes took on a whole new look … and a more relaxed stance … as they competed for bragging rights in their annual Costume Game.

The sporting event, now in its third year, served as a fundraiser to help the Lady Tigers purchase their 2020 State Champion rings. A total of $500 was raised through admission fees.

Costumed players and their crazy antics had those attending and participating laughing in stitches throughout the evening.

A total of 24 baseball players and coaches, along with 10 softball players and coaches, participated.

“The kids enjoy (the game) very much and it’s a lot of fun,” Tiger Baseball Coach Cody Pair said. “In the past, we have done a canned food drive but this year we wanted to help out the softball girls in getting their state championship rings.”

“It is truly a blessing to work in a school and community that supports our programs and student athletes with so much passion!” the coach continued. “We will do a canned food drive later on to give back to the community that supports us so much!”

