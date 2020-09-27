Wagoner's Vunetich wins Gold Rush Invitational, several break Top 20

Saturday, Sept. 26 was a banner day for Wagoner cross country runner John Vunetich who captured top honors in the Gold Rush Invitational held at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs.
Vunetich posted a time of 17:17.16 to finish nearly a full minute ahead of the second place runner from Grove. Saturday marks his first meet win of the year.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished in third place among eight scoring teams. Bulldogs James Coward (19:20.30) and Albert Garay (19:34.17) finished in the Top 20 in 15th and 20th places respectively.
Other runner times and placings include Anthony Ripp, 20:57.49, 30th; Richie Hardin, 21:11.05, 32nd; Gabriel Alsip, 24:17.82, 43rd and Will McKinney, 26:20.32, 51st.
For the Lady Bulldogs, three of four competitors placed among the Top 20 in the meet. Maggie Wheeler ran a time of 24:51.66 to finish 9th and Elizabeth Cantrell’s time of 25:16.33 earned her an 11th place spot.
Teammate Serenity Eaton finished 15th with a time of 25:54.61 and Presley Miller placed 42nd with a time of 31:23.55.
“It was quite a bit smaller meet compared to our more recent meets, but still some strong teams,” Coach Alan Muehlenweg said.
Coming up on Thursday, Oct. 1 the Wagoner runners will be in Owasso. Muehlenweg said it will be a good race for both of his groups.
“Our girls will be running with 4A and smaller schools, so they are looking forward to that race,” the coach concluded.
