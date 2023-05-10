ARDMORE – Torri Tottress was highest placed Wagoner finisher as she got third in the Shot with a throw of 38 feet, 8 1/4 inches during the Class 4A State Track and Field championships Friday and Saturday.

Tottress was just under a foot from catching the winner who had 39-06 1/4.

Tottress, a senior, threw six times and improved in distance each toss. She had one foul that did not count.

The best Bulldog boys’ finish came from Ederick Johnson’s fifth place showing. He made the podium in the 800 meter run. Johnson turned in a time of 2:00.08.

“Both (Maniyah Harris (high jump) and Torri Tottress) competed hard,” said girls coach Travis Bryant. “This was Torri’s second year to place. She threw well. This was Maniyah’s first time to State. I thought she did well. She’ll be back next year.”

Tottress has had outside coaching from Darron Hummingbird, who has helped other shot participants in the past from Wagoner do well.

“He’s coach her since seventh grade,” Bryant added. “No doubt he’s done the most (to help improve her skills).”

Other Bulldog results are listed below:

Class 4A State Track & Field Championships

WAGONER RESULTS

(BOYS)

200 Preliminary: 9th Shaun Atkins, :22.59.

400 Preliminary: 8th Ryan Atkins, 50.95.

Final: 7th Ryan Atkins, 51.59.

800 Final: 5th Ederick Johnson, 2:00.08.

4x100 Relay Preliminary: 6th (Ryan Atkins, Trenton Edwards, Dante Swanson, Shaun Atkins), :43.66.

Final: 7th (R.Atkins, Edwards, D.Swanson, S.Atkins), :43.63.

4x200 Final: 14th (Ryan Atkins, Mattson Swanson, Dante Swanson, Shaun Atkins), 1:35.87.

4x400 Final: 8th (Mattson Swanson, Ryan Atkins, Ederick Johnson, Shaun Atkins), 3:32.09.

(GIRLS)

High Jump: 14th Maniyah Harris, 4-10.

Shot: 3rd Torri Tottress, 38-08.25.