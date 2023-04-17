Harley Baker had a huge night with four goals as Wagoner outlasted district foe Skiatook, 6-4, Friday during Senior Night at W.L. Odom Field.

Baker, a junior, scored seven goals against two foes with three coming against Oologah on April 4.

Both games featured firsts for Baker. It was his first hat-trick ever in the game against Oologah and another with Skiatook. He also managed an assist against Skiatook when he set up Logan Bloxsom’s goal in the first half.

Oologah players were asked after the 3-2 loss about who scored Wagoner’s winning goal in the second half?

One player answered, “I don’t know his name, but it’s the speedy one,” the Mustang player yelled back.

Baker later said he gets that kind of description often.

In the Skiatook game, Ethan Muehlenweg had one goal and three assists. Anthony Teyon Jr. also had an assist.

Wagoner Girls: The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead almost 13 minutes into the contest on a goal by Lynzi Romine, who took a great pass from Kiah Bobo, who got the assist.

However, Skiatook scored the next three goals to build a lead it never surrendered.

Alyssa Langston scored Wagoner’s other goal during a pile up of bodies in front of the Skiatook net. Somehow, Langston got the ball across the line.