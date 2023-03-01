OKLAHOMA CITY — Wagoner finished fifth in the Class 4A boys state wrestling tournament and Coweta was eighth in the 5A tournament that finished Saturday at Jim Norick Arena.

In 5A, Coweta freshman Toby Shipman won a gold medal at 113 pounds with a UTB victory over Elgin’s Hunter Jackson. At 285 pounds, Shawnee’s Logan Cash won a 2-1 decision over Coweta junior Deacon Peterson in the title match. Brock Roberts also placed fourth for the Tigers.

“As far as where we’re at in the race, I still think we’re a year away,” said Coweta coach Gabe Ellis. “When you come to the state tournament and place three or four people, you’ve had a good tournament. Those years when you’re placing more than that are years when you have a chance to win it and those years are rare. So I’m real happy with everybody.”

Wagoner’s Roman Garcia won the title at 285 pounds as he pinned Poteau’s Will Restine at 4:53. At 190 pounds, Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau was pinned by Cascia Hall’s Luke Eschenheimer at 2:43 in the final.

Witt Edwards took third place while Bryce Steel managed fourth for the Bulldogs.

In the girls tournament, Coweta’s Aiyana Perkins lost by an 11-3 major decision in the finals at 115 pounds to Choctaw’s Peyton Hand.

Perkins is blazing her own path, continuing to amass accolades never before achieved by a girl wrestler from Coweta.

Perkins, a sophomore, was the only wrestler from Coweta to qualify for the girls state tournament after spending much of the season wrestling for both the Tigers’ girls’ team and for the boys’ team. Perkins has competed in plenty of boys’ competitions this season and last, even delivering a victory by pin in the Tigers’ 36-34 triumph over Lawton MacArthur in the dual state semifinals back on Feb. 11.

“Definitely practicing with the boys helps a lot,” Perkins said of preparing her for the girls’ tournament. “I think the (boys) all take me pretty seriously. They don’t get too happy about (getting pinned).”

Perkins attributed her success this season to her faith.

“God definitely, just trusting in Him and trusting in myself and trying to stay aggressive,” she said.

Ellis was effusive in his praise for Perkins.

“She literally might be the toughest human that I’ve met or coached, and I don’t say that in a joking way, I’m very serious,” Ellis said. “What I’ve seen her go through on the boys’ side of things and the punishment she’s dealt with and big wins she’s had, even on the boys’ side, has been huge. She was in the Junior High State finals last year, she was in the Tulsa National finals this year, and won her first regional the other day. She’s Coweta’s first girl qualifier, Coweta’s first regional champion, so right now, she’s Coweta’s first girl semifinalist in the state tournament. So there’s been a lot of firsts and she’s just a sophomore, has an opportunity to be really great.

“Sky’s the limit for her.”