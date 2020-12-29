Wagoner's Patrick Curley earns Academic All-Big 12 honors

Patrick Curley of Wagoner is one of 277 collegiate student athletes in the Big 12 who has earned 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team status.

Curley, who plays linebacker for Texas Tech, is one of 13 nominees with a 4.00 grade point average. He is one of only two Red Raiders to hold the highest GPA honor, earning first team status.

He is a mechanical engineering major.

During his redshirt season in 2018, Curley did not play but served as a scout team member. He was a redshirt freshman during the 2019 campaign, and appeared in three games either on special teams or at linebacker.

This year, he recorded a total of three tackle assists – one each against Texas, TCU and Baylor. Curley played in nine games.

The Academic All-Big 12 Football honoree is the son of Mike Curley and Valina Enslen.

