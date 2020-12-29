 Skip to main content
Wagoner's Patrick Curley earns Academic All-Big 12 honors

Wagoner's Patrick Curley earns Academic All-Big 12 honors

Patrick Curley

Texas Tech’s Patrick Curley (35) is pictured with Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez (20) following their Big 12 match up in 2020. Curley has received Big 12 academic honors for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average as a mechanical engineer major.

 MIKE CURLEY, PROVIDED

Patrick Curley of Wagoner is one of 277 collegiate student athletes in the Big 12 who has earned 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team status.

Curley, who plays linebacker for Texas Tech, is one of 13 nominees with a 4.00 grade point average. He is one of only two Red Raiders to hold the highest GPA honor, earning first team status.

He is a mechanical engineering major.

During his redshirt season in 2018, Curley did not play but served as a scout team member. He was a redshirt freshman during the 2019 campaign, and appeared in three games either on special teams or at linebacker.

This year, he recorded a total of three tackle assists – one each against Texas, TCU and Baylor. Curley played in nine games.

The Academic All-Big 12 Football honoree is the son of Mike Curley and Valina Enslen.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

