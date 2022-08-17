Wagoner's Malcolm Rodriguez featured in HBO’s 'Hard Knocks' during Lions camp

When former Wagoner star quarterback Malcolm Rodriguez was asked about his first NFL training camp on HBO's show "Hard Knocks," he said: “Training camp is awesome because you get to hit people.”

Not only is he quotable, the former Oklahoma State University captain is also entertaining and grabbing attention with his play as a Detroit Lions linebacker trying to make the team.

HBO's “Hard Knocks” series offers all access to the Lions before the NFL season starts. It's known to focus on a rookie or two as producers are in search of storylines to follow.

So far, Rodriguez is one of them.

The sixth round pick in the NFL Draft has danced in front of the whole team and made the team's linebacker coach yell that Rodriguez might take someone's starting job.

“He’s going to continue climbing the depth chart until someone decides they’re not going to let this rookie take my job," Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said on the show. "He ain’t a first round pick. He ain’t a second round pick. He ain’t a third round pick. He ain’t a fourth round pick. Look, if he’s the better guy, he’s the better guy. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. But it’s the fact that he’s doing it right. He’s doing what he’s coached to do.”

Video of Rodriguez dancing barefoot in front of the team during a meeting made its rounds on social media.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn nicknamed him "Rodrigo" and some people assumed that was his real last name.

“I have not been called Rodrigo before,” Rodriguez said on the show. “I got here to rookie minicamp, walked in the first meeting, and AG said, ‘I’ve got a name for you, Rodriguez’ ... He said, ‘Rodrigo.’ I said ‘first day and I’ve already got a nickname.’ It stuck ever since."

Rodriguez was a three-star prospect coming out of Wagoner in 2017. He was voted a team captain by his Cowboys teammates in 2021 and was a first-team All-Big 12 recipient. He was an honorable mention for conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Rodriguez started at quarterback for three consecutive Wagoner Class 4A state title teams. He was one of five finalists for the Tulsa World’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.