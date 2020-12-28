Wagoner wrestlers ready for season debut

Wagoner Bulldog varsity wrestlers will step into the competition spotlight for the first time this season on Dec. 30 when they host the 3rd Annual Wagoner High School Tournament. Coming to town Wednesday will be teams from Stilwell, Sallisaw, Grove, Salina, Newcastle and Tahlequah.
Coach Micco Charboneau returns a seasoned team of athletes who has experienced success at the both the regional and state levels. Among them is reigning State Champion Lexi Miller who won top honors in the 106-pound girls’ division in 2019 and Braden Drake, a three-time state placer who was crowed State Champion in 2019 and won state runner-up honors in 2020.
“I think we’ll be okay if we can just get them at the right weights,” Charboneau said. “Two-thirds of them are coming in from football and it will take a while to get them in shape.”
With the ongoing pandemic, the coach believes it will be a “funky, weird year.”
“We think we’ll be going somewhere and then it may be cancelled on us. We will pick up duals here and there, but it will be an hour-to-hour deal,” he commented. “It might be us or them who have to quarantine and the match can be taken away at any moment.
“I’ve told them every time you get to wrestle and practice, you better make it count. It might be the last time.”
Charboneau said the wrestlers are all excited to be in the wrestling room and a game plan is now in place. Their training has been modified in order to keep athletes safe.
“We do not have them in groups, we put them in pairs. We make sure they stay six feet away from the next guy and they wear masks to warm up,” he explained. “We open the doors when we can to get a breeze in there, so we are doing all the little things.”
Suiting up this season will be the following student athletes anticipated to compete at these weights:
At 106, State Champion Lexi Miller returns to the mat for her senior year. Charboneau anticipates she will have a good year and will wrestle in the girls’ division at High School State.
At 113, freshman Zac Daily will make his varsity debut
At 120, freshmen Braden Skeen and Elias Garcia will make their varsity debut.
At 120/126, senior Gage Eaton is a returning state qualifier looking to advance further into the brackets.
At 126/132, senior Braven Bowman is a two-time state qualifier who finished fourth at state in 2020.
At 138/145, sophomore Gabe Rodriguez is expected to have a good year.
At 145, Bryson Sisco is ready for competition.
At 152, Braden Drake is a three-time state placer who was crowed State Champion in 2019 and won state runner-up honors in 2020. He is a reigning regional champion.
At 152/160, senior Logan Sterling is a state qualifier who looks to return to the state mats in 2021.
At 170/182, senior Kaden Charboneau is a two-time state qualifier who placed third at state in 2020 and fourth at state in 2019. He is a reigning regional champion.
At 182/195, sophomore Braylen Robertson
At 182/195, senior Trey Gauss is ready for competition.
At 195/220, sophomore Roman Garcia returns for his second varsity season.
At 220, senior Logan Cole has qualified for state in the past. Coach Charboneau said he is tough and believes he will be a state placer in 2021.
At heavyweight, senior Carson Wiley and junior Jamal Riggs will be in the hunt to dominate the weight class.
Also in the lineup this season will be sophomore Zane Corey.
Wagoner was 11-1 in dual action last season and lost to Cushing in the semi-finals at Dual State. The Bulldogs were 4A runner-up at Dual State in 2019.
The Bulldogs will host Vinita on the mats Jan. 7 before traveling to the Cushing Tournament Jan. 8-9. They will compete at Fort Gibson on Jan. 12 and host the Wagoner Junior High Tournament Jan. 19.