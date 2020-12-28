Wagoner wrestlers ready for season debut

Wagoner Bulldog varsity wrestlers will step into the competition spotlight for the first time this season on Dec. 30 when they host the 3rd Annual Wagoner High School Tournament. Coming to town Wednesday will be teams from Stilwell, Sallisaw, Grove, Salina, Newcastle and Tahlequah.

Coach Micco Charboneau returns a seasoned team of athletes who has experienced success at the both the regional and state levels. Among them is reigning State Champion Lexi Miller who won top honors in the 106-pound girls’ division in 2019 and Braden Drake, a three-time state placer who was crowed State Champion in 2019 and won state runner-up honors in 2020.

“I think we’ll be okay if we can just get them at the right weights,” Charboneau said. “Two-thirds of them are coming in from football and it will take a while to get them in shape.”

With the ongoing pandemic, the coach believes it will be a “funky, weird year.”

“We think we’ll be going somewhere and then it may be cancelled on us. We will pick up duals here and there, but it will be an hour-to-hour deal,” he commented. “It might be us or them who have to quarantine and the match can be taken away at any moment.