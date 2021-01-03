Wagoner wrestlers open season on winning note

At 126, Braden Skeen defeated Lowery of Grove 3-2 for third place. In earlier matches he won by fall over Troxell of Newcastle in 2:15, and lost by pin in 3:36 to Fitzpatrick of Salina.

At 132, senior Braven Bowman was 3-2 on the day to finish third. He won by decision over McCawley of Sallisaw and won by pin over West of Newcastle in 3:42. He lost 3-1 to Ferguson of Tahlequah and lost a 15-4 major decision to Whitlock of Grove before beating McConley of Salina in overtime, 16-14.

At 138, Gabe Rodriguez finished fourth with a 2-3 record. He pinned Keller of Grove in 5:15, lost by pin to Montgomery of Sallisaw and won a forfeit over his Newcastle opponent. He lost 12-0 to Sheets of Stilwell and was pinned by Montgomery of Salina in 2:25.

At 145, freshman Keeton Cole finished in fourth place. He pinned Pollard of Sallisaw in 3:02, won a 9-2 decision over Vazquez of Tahlequah and defeated Rinehart of Newcastle 8-4. He was pinned by Macy of Grove in 1:40 and was pinned by Vasquez of Tahlequah in 3:52.

At 152, senior Braden Drake was crowned champion with a 5-0 run. He won by 18-2 tech fall over Lovejoy of Newcastle, pinned Dyer of Stilwell in 1:26 and won a 16-4 major decision over Schane of Newcastle. He won 5-1 in overtime over Quezada of Tahlequah and pinned Gates of Grove in the finals in 3:37.