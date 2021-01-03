Wagoner wrestlers open season on winning note

It’s been a long wait but the Wagoner wrestling season is finally underway. The Bulldogs hosted their own tournament Dec. 30 and recorded their first win of 2020-2021, scoring well ahead of second place Grove and third place Salina.
By the end of the day, four Bulldogs earned individual tournament championships – Braden Drake at 152, Kaden Charboneau at 182, Logan Cole at 220 and Carson Wiley at heavyweight.
“They all looked tired, but it’s going to take some time to get in shape,” Coach Micco Charboneau said. “I’m glad we got to wrestle. Some of my wrestling buddies have only wrestled one match before getting quarantined.”
To get in better shape, the Bulldogs will work hard leading up to a home dual with Vinita on Thursday, Jan. 7. The team will be on the road Jan. 8-9 competing in the Cushing Tournament.
The following results have been posted from the Wagoner Bulldog Tournament:
At 106, Lexi Miller went 1-1 to finish in second place. The senior posted a 7-4 in over Caviness of Tahlequah.
At 113, freshman Zac Daily went 0-5 on the day.
At 120, Gage Eaton went 4-1 to finish in second place. He was pinned by Caviness of Stilwell in the finals at 4:24. Earlier he pinned Turner of Grove in 5:54, pinned McClellan of Salina in :32, won a forfeit over Foster of Sallisaw and pinned Sneed of Newcastle in 1:25.
At 126, Braden Skeen defeated Lowery of Grove 3-2 for third place. In earlier matches he won by fall over Troxell of Newcastle in 2:15, and lost by pin in 3:36 to Fitzpatrick of Salina.
At 132, senior Braven Bowman was 3-2 on the day to finish third. He won by decision over McCawley of Sallisaw and won by pin over West of Newcastle in 3:42. He lost 3-1 to Ferguson of Tahlequah and lost a 15-4 major decision to Whitlock of Grove before beating McConley of Salina in overtime, 16-14.
At 138, Gabe Rodriguez finished fourth with a 2-3 record. He pinned Keller of Grove in 5:15, lost by pin to Montgomery of Sallisaw and won a forfeit over his Newcastle opponent. He lost 12-0 to Sheets of Stilwell and was pinned by Montgomery of Salina in 2:25.
At 145, freshman Keeton Cole finished in fourth place. He pinned Pollard of Sallisaw in 3:02, won a 9-2 decision over Vazquez of Tahlequah and defeated Rinehart of Newcastle 8-4. He was pinned by Macy of Grove in 1:40 and was pinned by Vasquez of Tahlequah in 3:52.
At 152, senior Braden Drake was crowned champion with a 5-0 run. He won by 18-2 tech fall over Lovejoy of Newcastle, pinned Dyer of Stilwell in 1:26 and won a 16-4 major decision over Schane of Newcastle. He won 5-1 in overtime over Quezada of Tahlequah and pinned Gates of Grove in the finals in 3:37.
At 160, Logan Sterling finished in second place, dropping a 14-3 loss to Wilkins of Salina in the finals. In early rounds, he pinned Zane Corey of Wagoner in 1:41, pinned Mendoza of Grove in 1:28, won 11-4 over Moore of Tahlequah and pinned Frost of Newcastle in 1:44.
At 170, Wagoner forfeited.
At 182, senior Kaden Charboneau was crowned champion. He won a forfeit in his first match and pinned Vasquez of Tahlequah in 1:08 He won by 15-0 tech fall over House of Salina and won a 10-2 decision over McIntyre of Sallisaw. In the finals, he pinned Gonzalez of Grove in 2:37.
At 196, Wagoner forfeited.
At 220, Logan Cole was crowned champion after pinning Phillips of Grove in 1:44 in the finals. In earlier rounds, he pinned Philpott of Stillwell in :40, pinned Flynn of Stilwell in 1:33, pinned Solbach of Newcastle in 1:20 and won by injury default over Cowen of Sallisaw.
At heavyweight, senior Carson Wiley was crowned champion after defeating Wagoner teammate Jamal Riggs 3-2 in the finals. In earlier matches he pinned Sparks of Sallisaw in :56, pinned Burchett of Tahlequah in :55, pinned Portillo of Newcastle in :50 and pinned Johnston of Grove in 1:30.
At heavyweight, Jamal Riggs finished in second place after losing a 3-2 decision to teammate Carson Wiley in the finals. In earlier rounds he pinned Johnston of Grove in 2:33, pinned Portillo of Newcastle in 3:51 and pinned Sparks of Sallisaw in 2:33.