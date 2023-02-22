CATOOSA – Wagoner High School had four wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A State tournament and one serve as an alternate following the two-day Regional tournament Saturday night.

Bryce Steel (150), Cale Charboneau (190), Witt Edwards (215) and Roman Garcia IV (Hvy) all qualified for State. Adam Luna (138) was sixth and earned an alternate designation.

Garcia, Charboneau and Edwards each got second and Steel managed third.

“I’m proud of those boys for battling,” coach Brian Edwards said. “It doesn’t matter where you place, just get your name on the (pairing) page.”

There was a lot of wrestling during the Regional bracket. There will be more of the same this Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City’a “Big House” arena.

Charboneau and Edwards each lost to returning State champions while Garcia lost a tough overtime match during the Regional final.

“The boys wrestled well this week,” Edwards added.