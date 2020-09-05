Wagoner wins eighth straight over Coweta, 28-0

Well, the Wagoner Bulldog defense left no doubt Friday night during the annual battle of Wagoner County with Coweta.

An Odom Stadium crowd estimated at 2,000 watched the Bulldogs defeat Coweta 28-0. It was the eighth straight win for Wagoner and pushed the Bulldogs’ overall head-to-head record to 37-25-1.

The Bulldogs were led offensively by senior Braden Drake, who had 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Drake carried the ball 18 times and had an 8.7 yards per carry average.

Drake scored on runs of 7 and 77 yards.

Brian Trimble managed 59 yards on three carries. He scored on a 30-yard burst in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Sawyer Jones tallied the final score on a 10-yard run.

Sophomore Ethan Muehlenweg added all four extra points.

The Bulldogs rushed for 336 yards and had 21 yards passing.

Defensively, Isaac Smith, Mikey Rice, Trey Gause and many others all had big games.

Coweta tried to find Wagoner’s defensive weakness and used the lateral pass to a running back, who then threw downfield on a couple of occasions.

Wagoner handled the misdirection well and limited the Tigers to just 121 yards of offense.

For more details and quotes from the game. See Wednesday's Wagoner County American-Tribune.

WAGONER 28, COWETA 0

Coweta 0 0 0 0 – 0

Wagoner 7 7 0 14 – 28

W: Braden Drake 7 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)

W: Drake 77 run (Muehlenweg kick)

W: Brian Trimble 30 run (Muehlenweg kick)

W: Sawyer Jones 10 run (Muehlenweg kick)