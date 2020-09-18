 Skip to main content
Wagoner topples Sperry as defense shines again, 52-0

SPERRY -- Braden Drake ran for 109 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner past Sperry 52-0 at Hamilton Field on Friday night.

Drake scored on runs of 3, 1, 1 and 17 yards. Teammate Chochee Watson tallied twice on runs of 9 and 1 yards.

The victory pushed the Bulldogs to 3-0 and completes their non-district schedule. This was the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Reserve quarterback Gabe Rodriguez got Wagoner's last TD on a 1-yard run. Ethan Muehlenweg added a 37-yard field goal and seven extra point kicks.

The Bulldog defense recorded its second shutout of the season. Wagoner also held Sperry to minus-5 yards rushing with only four first downs.

