Wagoner’s Wendall “Stitches” Stanley sewed up the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ACRA) Year End Team Roping championship with partner Casey Hicks during competition Jan. 19-21 in Tulsa.

Stanley and Hicks each took home $2,400 each by winning it all.

However, the pair had to win the third Go Round to take home the top title. And, they did!

This was the sixth time Stanley has won the Year End title. It was the third for Hicks, who is from Talala.

The entire season has been packed with competitive drama, it seemed.

Stanley and Hicks barely qualified for the Final and had to do really well in events in July and August just to qualify.

“The first four or five events (during the summer), they had to place to advance (to the Final),” said Stanley’s wife, Randi.

It was even more pressure during the three-day Final.

Stanley, the heeler, and Hicks, the header, were second in the first round, but did not score in the second.

That meant the only way the pair could win Year End title was to win the last round.

The two were up to the challenge and did just that.

For the year, Stanley pocketed some $18,000 for his Team Roping efforts.

The Team Roping event involves one rider lassoing the head/horns while the partner tries to get both back legs.

If you only get one back leg, then a time penalty is added on to the finish total. A complete miss, either at the head or back legs results in no score for that round.