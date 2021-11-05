Wagoner takes win on senior night 34-14

On a busy night filled with homecoming honors and recognition of the 2010 and 2011 Wagoner Football Championship and runner-up teams, the Bulldogs’ stomped over Skiatook 34-14 at W.L. Odom Stadium.
The Bulldogs had this one in the bag fairly early.
Just two minutes into the game, junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez finds senior runningback Logan Sterling for a touchdown strike for 26 yards. Wagoner elected to take a knee instead of going for the extra point. They wanted to be generous — and that’s how it remained for the rest of the game.
On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Rodriguez hands it off to Braylan Roberson for a 5-yard touchdown. Four minutes later, senior Jack Southern returns the ball for a 35-yard touchdown on the punt return.
Leading 18-0 going into the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ decided to ease off the gas for a while and let some of their underclassmen play. Their only points in the second quarter was from a 43-yard bomb just making the uprights by kicker Logan Bloxsom.
The Bulldogs' led going into the half 21-0.
Skiatook ended up getting their chance with a 14-yard run by Isaac Long late in the third quarter, followed by a touchdown pass to Ethan Porter in the fourth.
But Wagoner wasn’t going to let them get too excited. Braylan Roberson, in particular, put them to bed with two scores in the fourth quarter.
Roberson had a highlight reel of a game, finishing with three touchdowns for six rushes and 49 yards.
You could tell every now and then from the sideline, Wagoner Coach Dale Condict was checking the Oologah-Bristow score. If Oologah won, Wagoner would have won the district. However, Bristow pulled out the win 26-21.
“We wanted to keep all the scenarios available for us and we did that,” Condict said. “With Bristow’s score being that close, we were basically risking points for nothing. We would have fallen and ended up second anyway.”
Still – not a bad night whatsoever. Even some of the younger JV guys got a chance to play, and held their own. Plus, the seniors went out with a win on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs’ clenched another regular season undefeated at home.
“The last time we lost a home game here in the regular season was 2014. We lost some home playoff games here but not regular season games,” Condict said.
That is true. The last time the Bulldogs’ lost a regular season home game was against Pryor 24-7 on Sept. 12, 2014.
Now, Condict said the team will go into playoffs like their record is 0-0.
WAGONER 34, SKIATOOK 14
Wagoner;18;3;0;13;—;34
Coweta;0;0;7;7;—;14
WAG — Sterling 26 pass from Rodriguez (no kick), 10:49
WAG — Roberson, 5 run (no kick), 8:52
WAG —Southern 35 run (no kick), 2:33
WAG — FG, Bloxsom 43
SKI — Long 6 run (Wilkerson kick), 1:40
SKI — Porter 16 pass from Morgan (Wilkerson kick) 10:39
WAG —Roberson 6 run (no kick), 7:35
WAG — Roberson 5 run (Bloxsom kick), 0:25
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 17, SKI 9. Rushes-Yards — WAG 36-184, SKI 25-23. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 10-15-1, SKI 8-23-0. Passing Yards — WAG 126, SKI 119. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 3-2, SKI 1-0. Penalty Yards — WAG 10-80, SKI 4-54. Records — WAG 8-2, SKI 3-. Total Yards — WAG 310, SKI 142. Punts-Avg. — WAG 5-25.2, SKI 1-22.0.