Wagoner takes win on senior night 34-14

On a busy night filled with homecoming honors and recognition of the 2010 and 2011 Wagoner Football Championship and runner-up teams, the Bulldogs’ stomped over Skiatook 34-14 at W.L. Odom Stadium.

The Bulldogs had this one in the bag fairly early.

Just two minutes into the game, junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez finds senior runningback Logan Sterling for a touchdown strike for 26 yards. Wagoner elected to take a knee instead of going for the extra point. They wanted to be generous — and that’s how it remained for the rest of the game.

On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Rodriguez hands it off to Braylan Roberson for a 5-yard touchdown. Four minutes later, senior Jack Southern returns the ball for a 35-yard touchdown on the punt return.

Leading 18-0 going into the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ decided to ease off the gas for a while and let some of their underclassmen play. Their only points in the second quarter was from a 43-yard bomb just making the uprights by kicker Logan Bloxsom.

The Bulldogs' led going into the half 21-0.

Skiatook ended up getting their chance with a 14-yard run by Isaac Long late in the third quarter, followed by a touchdown pass to Ethan Porter in the fourth.