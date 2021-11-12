Wagoner squeaks by Hilldale 37-35 in first round 4A playoffs

Wagoner coach Dale Condict probably said it best after his Bulldogs (9-2) defeated Hilldale (8-3) 37-35 in the first round of the district 4A playoffs:
“I thought it was a very even match. Maybe the difference might have been a home game. We haven’t had a tough opponent like this all year,” he said.
He also couldn’t back away from the fact that junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez finished with 36 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He also had an even 100 yards of passing. It was a standout performance, and one that should be slated for the record books.
“He told me ‘coach, you keep giving it to me. I’ll keep doing it.’ Then, he’s flipping around playing on the defense all night and the kick return and punt return teams. He’s an amazing athlete that conditions the way an athlete ought to. That’s why he can play all night.”
And, of course, his last name is Rodriguez, Condict said.
Lets break it down:
After a Wagoner field goal was blocked and recovered by Hilldale in the opening minutes, the Hornets' took it to the house with an 83-yard bomb to Brayson Lawson for six points. Then Wagoner came up next with a 6-yard run by superstar No. 20 Gabe Rodriguez for a six-yard touchdown.
But Lawson is just warming up at this point. He came up with a 65-yard return, and moments later, Hilldale quarterback Caynen David threw the balls to a wide-open Jaxon Whittiker for a touchdown on the right side. Rodriguez then came up clutch once again with a 41-yard touchdown to the left side to open up the second quarter and tie the ballgame at 14.
Rodriguez kept doing his thing two minutes later, making his way into the endzone to take the lead, 21-14. Hilldale wasn't a fan — so Brayson Lawson comes up with another 46-yard catch, followed by a Logan Harper 18-yard touchdown to the right hash to tie it up at 21.
This is when the coaches went nuts.
With just under a minute to go until halftime, Rodriguez intercepts the ball and Hilldale’s Jace Walker comes up with the catch. The Hornets' couldn’t generate any offense so they go for a punt. Bulldogs’ outside linebacker Alex Shieldnight got his hand on the ball, and Witt Edwards came up with the recovery for six Bulldog points. Wagoner led 28-21 going into the locker room for an action-packed first half of playoff football.
The Hornets' took advantage of a Wagoner fumble to open up the second half and they eventually found their favorite target — Lawson — for a 23-yard touchdown to once again tie up the ballgame. As the game approached the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs ended up with a safety, thanks to pressure by junior linebacker Braylan Roberson.
About five minute later, Rodriguez took a 37-yard ball into the endzone for his final touchdown off the night. Wagoner led 37-28. But Hilldales' Lawson wasn't finished. He got a 50-yard touchdown to the right hash to creep his team back up, 37-35.
With two minutes to go and the game on the line, things got serious. Luckily, the Bulldogs’ absolutely took care of business on defense. They shut down the Hornets pass and run game on four plays to take over at mid-field and run down the clock.
“It was back and forth. I was worried all week. It was probably the most worried I’ve been about a first round game, probably since 2005 when we hadn’t won one yet,” Condict said. “I knew this was going to be down to the wire.”
Wagoner will take on Tuttle on the road next week for the second round of the playoffs.
WAGONER 37, HILLDALE 35
Wagoner;7;21;0;9;—;37
Hilldale;14;7;7;7;—;35
HIL —Lawson 83 pass from David, (Whittiker kick), 7:15
WAG — Rodriguez 6 run, (Bloxsom kick), 2:50
HIL —Whittiker 45 from David, (Whittiker kick), 0:55
WAG — Rodriguez 41 run, (Bloxsom kick), 11:47
WAG — Rodriguez 14 run, (Bloxsom kick), 10:24
HIL — Harper 18 from David (Whittiker kick), 7:25
WAG — Edwards Block Punt recovery, 0:35
HIL — Lawson 23 from David, (Whittiker kick), 7:27
WAG — Roberson safety, 11:53
WAG —Rodriguez 37 run, (Bloxsom kick), 5:19
HIL — Lawson 50 from David, 4:35
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 19, HIL 12. Rushes-Yards — WAG 47-310, HIL 15-5. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 16-17-1, HIL 23-34-0. Passing Yards — WAG 100, HIL 376. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 2-1, HIL 6-2. Penalty Yards — WAG 11-75, HIL 10-83. Records — WAG 9-2, HIL 8-3. Total Yards — WAG 410, HIL 381. Punts-Avg. — WAG 4-17, HIL 3-17.3.