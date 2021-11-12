Wagoner squeaks by Hilldale 37-35 in first round 4A playoffs

Wagoner coach Dale Condict probably said it best after his Bulldogs (9-2) defeated Hilldale (8-3) 37-35 in the first round of the district 4A playoffs:

“I thought it was a very even match. Maybe the difference might have been a home game. We haven’t had a tough opponent like this all year,” he said.

He also couldn’t back away from the fact that junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez finished with 36 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He also had an even 100 yards of passing. It was a standout performance, and one that should be slated for the record books.

“He told me ‘coach, you keep giving it to me. I’ll keep doing it.’ Then, he’s flipping around playing on the defense all night and the kick return and punt return teams. He’s an amazing athlete that conditions the way an athlete ought to. That’s why he can play all night.”

And, of course, his last name is Rodriguez, Condict said.

Lets break it down:

After a Wagoner field goal was blocked and recovered by Hilldale in the opening minutes, the Hornets' took it to the house with an 83-yard bomb to Brayson Lawson for six points. Then Wagoner came up next with a 6-yard run by superstar No. 20 Gabe Rodriguez for a six-yard touchdown.