Wagoner softball season ends at bi-district tourney

The 2020 season has come to an end for Wagoner Softball. In bi-district tournament action on the road Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to Poteau to be eliminated from post-season action.
Poteau finished third in their district. Coach Brian Edwards called the Pirates a “really tough team” to draw in the tournament.
Wagoner lost a tough first round game by an 11-1 margin. The Lady Bulldogs fell behind 5-0 in the first inning and it was an uphill battle from there.
“The first game was tough and we didn’t play well. We just didn’t make the plays,” Edwards said.
Going into the second game, the coached stressed to his team, “We’ve got to go compete.”
“This could possibly be the last time some of you step out on a softball field,” he told them. “For you seniors, you’re going to have to go and compete in life. We may as well go compete right now – and they did.”
In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs battled back fiercely, but fell short of what was needed to overcome the powerful Pirate team. They lost the game, 11-7.
“We fought back in the second game. We battled to make it 7-4 (trailing) in the fourth inning, but Poteau jumped out on us,” Edwards recalled. “We had a chance to win late, but it didn’t work out. We didn’t finish on the note we wanted, but it was a good finish.”
The Wagoner softball program graduates five seniors this year in Kaci Murray, Chloe Schilling, Kammi Chandler, Caitlyn Henson and Maddie Baker.
“For those seniors going out, they were a good group to coach. They will be missed!” Edwards exclaimed. “I like the way they came out and worked hard for me every day. That’s a plus with those guys.”
“I hate that the season ended this way, but they worked hard every day.”
2nd Game Batting Highlights
HITS - Destini Parrish, 3; Kaci Murry, 3; Maci Dorr, 2.
WALKS – Kaci Murry, 1; Alexis Miller, 1.
RBIs – Kammi Chandler, 2; Kaci Murry, 2.
QABs – Kaci Murry, 3; Destini Parrish, 2.
1st Game Highlights
Chloe Schilling single and Destini Parrish double to put Schilling across the plate.
