Wagoner softball season ends at bi-district tourney

The 2020 season has come to an end for Wagoner Softball. In bi-district tournament action on the road Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to Poteau to be eliminated from post-season action.

Poteau finished third in their district. Coach Brian Edwards called the Pirates a “really tough team” to draw in the tournament.

Wagoner lost a tough first round game by an 11-1 margin. The Lady Bulldogs fell behind 5-0 in the first inning and it was an uphill battle from there.

“The first game was tough and we didn’t play well. We just didn’t make the plays,” Edwards said.

Going into the second game, the coached stressed to his team, “We’ve got to go compete.”

“This could possibly be the last time some of you step out on a softball field,” he told them. “For you seniors, you’re going to have to go and compete in life. We may as well go compete right now – and they did.”

In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs battled back fiercely, but fell short of what was needed to overcome the powerful Pirate team. They lost the game, 11-7.