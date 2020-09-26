Wagoner softball hits road bumps against Berryhill, Verdigris

It was a rough week on the softball diamond for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs who dropped a pair of losses to Berryhill (6-19) and Verdigris (2-11) on Monday and Thursday.
Coach Brian Edwards said in the Verdigris game, an error-laden first inning resulted in four Cardinal runs that put the Lady Bulldogs in a hole early.
“It’s hard to come back from that. You can’t give them extra outs,” Edwards said.
Wagoner scored their pair of runs in the fourth inning, but left some runners stranded on the base throughout the tame. Kaci Murray and Caitlin Henson put points on the scoreboard for the Lady Bulldogs.
“With us, we are just making errors and not getting timely hits that we need,” the coach continued. “With the teams we’re playing, we can’t make mistakes – giving them extra outs and base runners. It’s been tough.”
Youth and inexperience are having taking their toll on the team down the stretch.
“We have four seniors who are starters or have started, but they are in different positions now from where they started playing,” Edwards noted. “Kammi had to come in to catch for us when she normally plays at first, and Chloe has been between both the infield and outfield. Kaci Murray has been at third base the last two years, and Caitlin has come in from the outfield to play second base.
“They’ve done a good job, but in those other positions … we’re just young and inexperienced.”
Junior pitcher Destini Parrish did not pitch a lot in 2019 as she was behind Macy Robertson. Edwards said she has been trying to ease her into it, just like freshman pitcher Emma Otto.
The Lady Bulldogs are 5-15 entering the last week of the regular season.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games, we’ve just let them slip away from us at the end,” Edwards said. “Our district is really tough, and we are at a disadvantage in that we do not have a lot of girls that play outside of school ball. The more you do it, the better you’ll be at it.”
The Lady Bulldogs play road games at Hilldale and Locust Grove on Monday and Tuesday before competing in Bi-District action on Friday. Game times and location will be announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!