Wagoner soccer shatters Miami on Senior Night

Both the Wagoner girls and boys soccer teams took care of business on Senior Night, shattering Miami (OK) at W.L. Odom Field on Tuesday, April 19.

The Lady Bulldogs won 6-1, and the guys followed by winning 8-2.

Both teams have to consider playoffs at this point. Every game counts, now more than ever.

“We told our girls the last two weeks that we need to play like our playoff life is on the line, like it has been,” said Wagoner Girls Soccer Coach Brandon Carr after the game.

Both teams will play Oologah on Friday, April 22. Then the players will get a week off before round one of the state playoffs start on May 2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.