 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagoner soccer shatters Miami on Senior Night

  • 0
Seniors

The field fence had numerous poster boards honoring the soccer seniors.

 Justin Ayer

Both the Wagoner girls and boys soccer teams took care of business on Senior Night, shattering Miami (OK) at W.L. Odom Field on Tuesday, April 19.

The Lady Bulldogs won 6-1, and the guys followed by winning 8-2.

Both teams have to consider playoffs at this point. Every game counts, now more than ever.

Jillian Strange

Senior Jillian Strange takes control of the ball from a Miami player

“We told our girls the last two weeks that we need to play like our playoff life is on the line, like it has been,” said Wagoner Girls Soccer Coach Brandon Carr after the game.

Both teams will play Oologah on Friday, April 22. Then the players will get a week off before round one of the state playoffs start on May 2.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert