Wagoner shuts down Oologah for 36-0 victory; Cushing showdown next

WAGONER — It took just seconds after No. 4 Wagoner posted a 36-0 win over Oologah Friday for its second straight shutout that the conversation turned to the Oct. 7 showdown at No. 1 Cushing.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in District 4A-3 play and stand 3-2 overall. Oologah fell to 1-1 and 2-3. The talk about next week, however.

“We’ve known about this game was going to be a big one,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.

Cushing has been red-hot and manhandled Catoosa in a one-sided contest Friday night.

The Bulldogs showed signs in the first half they can run, pass and play good defense.

“I thought the first half, we were a pretty efficient team,” Condict added. “We also had a (school record) 45-yard field goal (from Logan Bloxsom). It’s nice to know we have that in our back pocket.”

Gabe Rodriguez had three touchdowns for the winners. The senior scored on a 45-yard TD pass from quarterback Kale Charboneau. Rodriguez added a 2-yard TD run to complete the first-quarter scoring.

Just seconds into the second quarter, Bloxsom added his 45-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead.

Brayden Skeen caught a 48-yard TD pass from Charboneau with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

Running back Braylen Roberson added a 1-yard run with 5:10 left in the half for a 30-0 margin.

Rodriguez completed his trifecta night of scores with the lone third-quarter tally from 2 yards out.

The defense got its second straight shutout. Junior linebacker Witt Edwards sees nothing, but good things ahead.

“We’ve been working hard to where we need to be,” Edwards said. “Coach (Ryan) Keenom gets us really prepared. We’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

The big test is next week's trip to Cushing.

WAGONER 36, OOLOGAH 0

Oologah;0;0;0;0;--;0;

Wagoner;14;16;6;0;--;36;

WAG – Gabe Rodriguez 45 pass from Kale Charboneau (Ethan Muehlenweg).

WAG – Rodriguez 2 run (Logan Bloxsom kick).

WAG – FG, Bloxsom 45.

WAG – Brayden Skeen 48 pass form Charboneau (kick failed).

WAG – Braylan Roberson 1 run (Bloxsom kick).

WAG – Rodriguez 2 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Oologah 4, Wagoner 13. Rushes-yards: Oologah 31-46; Wagoner 39-168. Passing-yards: Oologah 0 yards, 3-11-0; Wagoner 158 yards, 9-19-0. Fumbles-lost: Oologah 0-0; Wagoner 1-0. Punts-average: Oologah 10-26.5; Wagoner 3-29. Penalty-yards: Oologah 3-24; Wagoner 9-61.