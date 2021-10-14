Wagoner shatters Miami 55-16

After coming off an explosive district win against Catoosa last week, the Wagoner Bulldogs kept the train rolling on an ultra-foggy night with another 4A-3 blowout win against the Miami Wardogs 55-16 — at W.L. Odom Field.

Wagoner Head coach Dale Condict said his defense has been solid so far, and the young offense —led by junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez — is improving week after week.

“We’ve seen a lot of improvement in our passing game in the last couple weeks,” Condict said. “I think we’re on track to be where we need to be.”

In the Thursday night showdown, Rodriguez had eight rushes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Runningback Braylan Roberson had seven rushes for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rodriguez had a career high in passing with 214 yards and one interception.

The defense, as Condict said, played to the ‘Wagoner standard’, forcing four fumbles.

Most of the Wagoner students section cleared the stands after one half. It was that kind of game — a complete domination.