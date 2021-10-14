Wagoner shatters Miami 55-16

After coming off an explosive district win against Catoosa last week, the Wagoner Bulldogs kept the train rolling on an ultra-foggy night with another 4A-3 blowout win against the Miami Wardogs 55-16 — at W.L. Odom Field.
Wagoner Head coach Dale Condict said his defense has been solid so far, and the young offense —led by junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez — is improving week after week.
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement in our passing game in the last couple weeks,” Condict said. “I think we’re on track to be where we need to be.”
In the Thursday night showdown, Rodriguez had eight rushes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Runningback Braylan Roberson had seven rushes for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rodriguez had a career high in passing with 214 yards and one interception.
The defense, as Condict said, played to the ‘Wagoner standard’, forcing four fumbles.
Most of the Wagoner students section cleared the stands after one half. It was that kind of game — a complete domination.
After six games, Rodriguez had led the team in rushing yards with 565 yards, and six touchdowns. Braylan Roberson was right below him with 368 yards and five touchdowns, followed by Fred Watson with 189 yards and two touchdowns.
On the receiving end after six games, Brayden Skeen led the way in receptions with 13, followed by Logan Sterling and Witt Edwards tied at 8.
As for the passing game, Rodriguez had thrown for 472 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions — all after six games.
The Bulldogs take on Oologah next week away, who always happen to be a fiery district rival. However, Condict can’t help but think about Week 9 versus a dominate Grove team.
“Going into week 9 is going to be a big game for us — going to Grove. As long as we take care of business next week, that would set up a district championship type game at Grove."
WAGONER 55, MIAMI 16
WAG — Edwards 2, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 10:00
WAG — Roberson 4 run, (run failed), 7:26
MIA —Jinks 9, pass from Jinks (Douthit kick), 4:32
WAG — Rodriguez 62 run (Bloxam kick), 2:01
WAG — Rodriguez 15 run (Bloxam kick), 1:39
MIA — FG, 28 yd (Douthit), 7:24
WAG — Sterling 18, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 4:35
WAG — Swatson 17, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 6:35
WAG — Roberson 10 run (Bloxam kick), 3:52
WAG — Watson 7 run (Bloxam kick), 1:24
MIA —Jinks 49, pass from Riley (no PAT, time expired) 0:00
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 16, MIA 16. Rushes-Yards — WAG 30-225, MIA 53-237. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 13-17-1, MIA 4-14-4. Passing Yards — WAG 214, MIA 64. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 2-2, MIA 4-2. Penalty Yards — WAG 7-65, MIA 7-50. Records — WAG 5-2, MIA 2-5. Total Yards — WAG 437, MIA 301. Punts-Avg. — WAG 0, MIA 4-30.0.