Wagoner scrapes past Tahlequah for first win of season

The second quarter is one that got the fans loud — on both sides.

With about six minutes left until halftime, Bulldogs freshman OLB Alex Shieldnight strutted his stuff on fourth down and six with a key interception and returned the ball to midfield. Wagoner responded nicely with a solid carry by Rodriguez, and of course, what many fans will remember — a 35-yd touchdown run by Sterling. The score became 14-0 Bulldogs in a matter of minutes.

But the Tigers responded in a big way.

Tahlequah senior WR Parker Lane came through with a 39-yard catch on third down to get the Tigers in great field positioning. With just over two minutes on the clock, Joice ran it in for 2 yards on the goal line. Seven points for Tahlequah.

Wagoner thought they might be able to put something together before the clock winded down, but they could not. In fact, Tigers junior CB Dylan Leep came through with an interception on third down with eight seconds let — just the thing to do to give the Bulldogs a bad taste in their mouth heading into halftime. Wagoner still led the way though, 14-7.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the scoreboard changed again. Braylin Roberson showed some life, and punched the ball in for an early quarter score to bring the Bulldogs up by another touchdown.