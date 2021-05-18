Wagoner SC Blaze wins U10 division in Mother's Day Classic

Wagoner SC Blaze won the U10 division in the Oklahoma Mother’s Day Classic tournament on May 8-9 in Broken Arrow.

Two other Wagoner Soccer Club teams participated in the tournament — U12 Queens and U14 Golden Girls.

On the opening day, Blaze lost 5-3 to the Broken Arrow SC Wolf Pack and defeated CJFC 3-0. CJFC defeated the Wolf Pack 2-0 to create a three-way tie in Bracket A and the Blaze advanced on goals differential. Blaze defeated Broken Arrow SC Warriors 6-1 in the semifinals and the Porter Pirates 5-1 in the final.

The Blaze and Golden Girls coaches are Cristy Collier and Taylor Bottoms.

“The entire Blaze+ team really stepped up and worked together ... coming back from a first-game loss,” Bottoms said. “All the players pushed themselves further than they have in the regular-season games. Micah Cantrell led a tight defensive formation to hold the ball up the field while Daiyon Grace and Xander Wampler had a strong offensive force ensuring points to push them ahead.