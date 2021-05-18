Wagoner SC Blaze wins U10 division in Mother's Day Classic

Wagoner SC Blaze won the U10 division in the Oklahoma Mother’s Day Classic tournament on May 8-9 in Broken Arrow.
Two other Wagoner Soccer Club teams participated in the tournament — U12 Queens and U14 Golden Girls.
On the opening day, Blaze lost 5-3 to the Broken Arrow SC Wolf Pack and defeated CJFC 3-0. CJFC defeated the Wolf Pack 2-0 to create a three-way tie in Bracket A and the Blaze advanced on goals differential. Blaze defeated Broken Arrow SC Warriors 6-1 in the semifinals and the Porter Pirates 5-1 in the final.
The Blaze and Golden Girls coaches are Cristy Collier and Taylor Bottoms.
“The entire Blaze+ team really stepped up and worked together ... coming back from a first-game loss,” Bottoms said. “All the players pushed themselves further than they have in the regular-season games. Micah Cantrell led a tight defensive formation to hold the ball up the field while Daiyon Grace and Xander Wampler had a strong offensive force ensuring points to push them ahead.
“Wagoner Golden Girls had a valiant effort playing against a tough selection of teams in their bracket. Even though not taking home wins they played their hearts out and never gave up putting their all into the sport that they love. They walk away from the tournament with more knowledge and insight for future games to come.”
The Queens’ coaches are Crystal Willis and Brian Berna.
“The Queens are dedicated players,” Willis said. “They never gave up, even when they only had eight players for 9v9 games, including Lena Pacheco (only 7 years old) and Arianna White (9). This was their first tournament together, and they gave it their all.”