Wagoner runners record season best times

More than a thousand runners converged on Mohawk Park polo fields Oct. 1 to compete in the Owasso High School Cross Country Invitational. There, Wagoner runners posted several season best times, much to the pleasure of cross country coach Alan Muehlenweg.

“Owasso was a great day for us,” Muehlenweg said. “It’s a fast course and it was hard running against the best and biggest schools in the state, but that is how you get better.”

He called it a “mentally tough” kind of run that his team has focused on all year.

“We want to win what matters most, and that’s conference, regionals and state,” Muehlenweg said.

For the varsity girls, Jillian Strange was the first Bulldog across the finish line, finishing in 112th place with a time of 22:27.37. For the varsity boys, John Vunetich gave a Top 20 performance with a time of 16:44.17 to finish 17th.

James Coward was the second Bulldog to cross the finish line with a time of 18:25.68. He shaved 40 seconds off of his best time to date, far ahead of the 30 second goal he had set to hit by state.