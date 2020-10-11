Wagoner runners continue to make great strides

Saturday, Oct. 10 was a successful day on the running course for Wagoner cross country teams as they competed in the Edison Eagle Classic at Chandler Park in Tulsa.

Coach Alan Muehlenweg said six runners set personal best times, which is what every coach wants at this stage of the season.

“Today was another great race for Wagoner High school cross country!” Muehlenweg exclaimed Saturday. “John Vunetich set a personal record of 16:08 and won the boys’ event. It was even more special because he beat two Bartlesville guys that have consistently beaten him all season.”

The Edison meet is the second contest Vunetich has won outright in 2020. He shaved around 15 seconds off of his best time to achieve top honors.

The coach said three weeks ago when he and the Wagoner senior talked about state, winning it wasn’t on his radar. Saturday, however, reinforced the notion that he could win it all.

Joining Vunetich in setting personal best times Saturday were Bulldog teammates James Coward and Anthony Ripp.

Overall, the Bulldogs finished fifth among 10 competing teams and were the top 4A boys team at the meet.