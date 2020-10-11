Wagoner runners continue to make great strides

Saturday, Oct. 10 was a successful day on the running course for Wagoner cross country teams as they competed in the Edison Eagle Classic at Chandler Park in Tulsa.
Coach Alan Muehlenweg said six runners set personal best times, which is what every coach wants at this stage of the season.
“Today was another great race for Wagoner High school cross country!” Muehlenweg exclaimed Saturday. “John Vunetich set a personal record of 16:08 and won the boys’ event. It was even more special because he beat two Bartlesville guys that have consistently beaten him all season.”
The Edison meet is the second contest Vunetich has won outright in 2020. He shaved around 15 seconds off of his best time to achieve top honors.
The coach said three weeks ago when he and the Wagoner senior talked about state, winning it wasn’t on his radar. Saturday, however, reinforced the notion that he could win it all.
Joining Vunetich in setting personal best times Saturday were Bulldog teammates James Coward and Anthony Ripp.
Overall, the Bulldogs finished fifth among 10 competing teams and were the top 4A boys team at the meet.
“The boys are poised to make a big statement at conference and regionals,” Muehlenweg noted.
As for the Lady Bulldogs, they also had a good day in spite of missing some starters due to other activities. They finished fourth among all competing girls' teams.
Freshman Maggie Wheeler set a personal best time of 22:46.38 to finish in fourth place. She shaved approximately 45 seconds off of her best 5K time to date to lead her team at the finish line.
Lady Bulldog teammates Elizabeth Cantrell finished in the top 20 as the 19th runner to cross the finish line and Serenity Eaton finished 21st.
“The girls are also sitting in a good spot,” Muehlenweg said. “We looked really strong today and are peaking at the right time.
“All of our races have been at 5K distances, but conference, regionals and state will all be two-minute races. Our training is now going to focus on that distance.”
Wagoner cross country will resume competition Monday, Oct. 19 at their conference meet. Regionals are set for Oct. 24 and state will be held Oct. 30-31.
The following results from the Edison Eagle Classic have been posted:
Varsity Lady Bulldogs - Maggie Wheeler, 22:46.38, 12th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 24:07.00, 19th; Serenity Eaton, 24.47.70 21st; Presley Miller, 27:16.58, 33rd and Destiny Pierce, 31:37.51, 36th.
Varsity Bulldogs - John Vunetich, 16:08.31, 1st; James Coward, 17:45.19, 28th; Anthony Ripp, 18:53.34, 38th; Albert Garay, 19:17.29, 42nd; Richie Hardin, 19:33.71, 45th; Will McKinney, 21:10.03, 51st and Gabriel Alsip, 23:13.57, 61st.
Middle School Lady Bulldogs - Mia Harris, 10:32.96, 5th; Abby Gourd, 10:56.76, 11th; Kamryn Langham, 11:11.59, 16th; Kim Sallee, 11:30.93, 21st; Emma Mangrum, 14:04.43, 36th and Kylee Richardson, 15:12.97, 39th.
Middle School Bulldogs - Cole McCorkell, 10:15.45, 23rd; Rhett Butler, 10:41.92, 30th; Ayden Wright, 11:54.51, 43rd; Landon Gann, 12:41.27, 45th and Dominique Flores, 14:07.40, 51st.
