Wagoner runners compete in Sapulpa, Vunetich posts Top 10 finish

Wagoner cross country runners placed among the top eight teams in their respective divisions at the Sapulpa Chieftain Cross Country Meet held Sept. 5 at Sapulpa’s Westside Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs, paced by John Vunetich, earned a seventh place finish while the Lady Bulldogs, led by Jillian Strange, finished in eighth place.

“The Sapulpa meet was a great way to start our season. It was a huge meet with several 5A and 6A schools,” Coach Alan Muehlenweg said. “Our athletes focused on meeting their target times and most of them did exactly that.”

John Vunetich hit 10:40 for the two-mile run to place seventh overall. The Bulldogs competed with 16 other teams and only one Class 4A school – defending state champion Lincoln Christian – finished ahead of Wagoner.

“Overall I am very pleased with all of our athletes,” Muehlenweg said. “Gabe Alsip has surprised us early. He has never run any kind of distance sport, so this was new to him. He has worked hard all summer and kept a close pace with the rest of our boys.”

The coach applauded the Lady Bulldogs for running well, but their finish highlights how important every single place matters.

“We were really close to being three or four spots higher as a team,” he said.

The following individual results have been posted:

Bulldogs: John Vunetich, 10:41.51, 7th; James Coward, 10:08.12, 34th; Albert Garay, 12:20.24, 50th; Anthony Ripp, 12:44.38, 67th; Richie Hardin, 13:36.29, 100th; Will McKinney, 14:07.26, 108th and Gabriel Alsip, 14:09.67, 109th .