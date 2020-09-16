Wagoner rallies past Tahlequah, 22-10

Condict admitted he’s trying to install a new offensive look. Wagoner went back to its normal diamond look and seemed to do better in the second half.

“We’ve tried some new things, but we have a lack of energy on offense,” Condict added.

Tahlequah held a 3-0 halftime lead before Wagoner got going in the third quarter.

Jones scored from 1-yard out after Drake nearly scored on the play before. Wagoner chose to go for a 2-point conversion and Jones threw to Nunu Clayton for an 8-3 lead.

Nanni’s long TD catch made it 15-3 and suddenly everyone could breathe again.

However, a high snap while attempting a fourth down punt gave the Tigers great field possession deep in Wagoner territory.

The Bulldog defense did not make it easy and forced Tahlequah to attempt many plays before finally scoring.

Now, it was 15-10 with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter.

Wagoner then had a time-consuming march capped by Drake’s 2-yard score on fourth down with 1:51 left.

The Bulldog defense did the rest to preserve the 12-point win.