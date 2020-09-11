Wagoner rallies in second half to overcome Tahlequah, 22-10

The old sports adage that it's better to win ugly rather than have a pretty loss certainly applied to Wagoner's Bulldogs during their battle with Tahlequah Friday night at W.L. Odom Field.

The Bulldogs misfired at times and generally were not sharp offensively, but prevailed 22-10. It was the first win over Tahlequah in the last 12 meetings in the series. The two teams last met in 1991.

The defense led the way for the victors as Tahlequah had only 39 yards of rushing for the game.

Wagoner, now 2-0 on the season, mustered enough offense in the second half to win the game. The Bulldogs spotted the Tigers a 3-0 lead before scoring 15 third quarter points and seven more in the final quarter.

Quarterback Sawyer Jones completed just two passes, but both were to Chase Nanni. Nanni scored on a 55-yard TD toss three minutes after Jones ran 1 yard for Wagoner's first score.

Jones threw to Nunu Clayton for a 2-point conversion after the first tally and Ethan Muehlenweg kicked his first of two extra points after the second and third TDs.

In the fourth quarter, a bad snap that sailed high over the head of Jones gave Tahlequah the ball in great field position. The Tigers scored on a 1-yard pass from Tyler Joice to Kobey Bakier. Angel Quezada added the extra point to cut Wagoner's lead to 15-10.

Quezada got Tahlequah on the scoreboard first with an 18-yard field goal with 2:55 left in the first half.

Wagoner came back and went 65 yards for the insurance TD by Braden Drake in the game's final 1:51. Drake rank two yards on fourth down for the score.