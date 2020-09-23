Wagoner offensive line will not shave until the end of the season ... hopefully after the State final

There is a growing situation among the members of Wagoner’s offensive line.
Line coach Chad Soma knows about this hairy plan and even approves of it!
Let’s face it, Soma is not going to split hairs and whole heartily approves of the idea.
What’s going on here? Here is the answer.
“Jesse (Fair) called me and said the line wanted to grow their beards out until we win the State title,” Soma explained. “We had Jesse and Logan (Cole) all on board with the idea.”
Soon, Collin Condict joined the razor-less Bulldog society. Carson Wiley, Darius McNack and Jamaal Riggs also joined the project.
“Those six guys are doing it,” Soma said. “A few were worried about how they will look (as the playoffs end in the first week of December).
“It’s something we can have a memory about for a long time and had everyone in the unit to do it.”
The idea even grew on Soma. He already sported a beard, but he will only do some trimming when it really gets long.
“Just think, holding the trophy up with beards, that will be a good memory,” Soma added. “It’s also a bonding thing they can do. They all hang out together and doing as many film sessions as we can as a group.”
The O-Line goes beyond matching beards. The blockers used to have dinner once a week with quarterback Sawyer Jones last year. It was Jones’ way of saying ‘Thanks’ for the protection. COVID-19 has halted that tradition.
“Anything I can do to get them closer and working together, I will make it happen,” Soma said of his unshaven approval.
“I told them to do this as a group and have fun with it,” Soma concluded.
So far there haven’t been too many close shaves on the field to worry about as the plan keeps on growing.
