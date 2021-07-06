Wagoner middle schooler qualifies for National Archery program in Myrtle Beach, ranked 8th in nation for his class

Kolby Gardenhire, 12, decided to try out for the middle school archery team for fun and quickly became recognized among the best in the nation in the sport for his age.

As a sixth-grader at Wagoner Middle School, Gardenhire qualified for the National Archery in the School Program (NASP) Open Championship Bullseye in Myrtle Beach, S.C., June 10-12. He finished as the 9th-ranked sixth-grader in the tournament.

Next up was the NASP Open Championship IBO 3-D, where Gardenhire finished as the 8th-ranked sixth-grader.

Ranking that high was never on Gardenhire’s mind this time last year. He just wanted to have some fun with friends.

“I just found out my school had an archery program so I joined the team,” Gardenhire said. “I thought it would be fun to do.”

According to the NASP website, 2,092 participants from 33 states competed in the 2021 Open Championship tournament.

Clearly, Gardenhire was having fun, and getting really good at it.

While in Myrtle Beach, Gardenhire shot in three different shoots. He finished 27th in the 3D championship out of 400 competitors and 54th in the Bullseye out of 455.