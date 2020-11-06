Wagoner Lady Bulldogs win All-District softball honors

Four student athletes on the Wagoner Lady Bulldog softball team have earned post-season accolades for 2020.
Catcher Kammi Chandler, third baseman Kaci Murray and utility player Caitlyn Henson are All District honorees while shortstop Chloe Schilling has earned All District honorable mention recognition. All four girls are graduating seniors.
Coach Brian Edwards said District A-6, comprised of Wagoner, Hilldale, Verdigris, Inola, Locust Grove and Stigler, is a tough one. Coaches from all six schools select the All District award winners and he said the honor is “a great accomplishment” for Wagoner’s honorees.
“These girls have a lot of experience. They have played together since their freshman year and they are fun to coach. They showed up every day and worked hard,” Edwards said. “Our season didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but every time we stepped out there they wanted to play. They are a great group of girls – not just athletically, but also as good students.”
Murray is a two-time All District honoree. She played second base her freshman year before moving to third base where she has played ever since.
“I moved Kaci to third base because it didn’t matter if you moved her on the bunt situation, she would attack it,” Edwards said. “She stayed in and played that hard hit ball.”
Murray started the season as the leadoff hitter but moved up and down the batting lineup. Her 2020 batting average was .325.
“She’s the type of player that goes and plays hard,” the coach noted.
Henson is also a two-time All District award winner. She started out in centerfield this season before moving to second base.
“We could move Caitlyn around if we needed to. That’s why she was noticed as a utility player,” Edwards said.
At the plate, Henson had a .310 batting average. The coach said he moved her up to the two hole this year and she responded well.
“She hit the ball really well from the middle to late season,” Edward said.
Chandler is a first-time All District honoree. She played three seasons at first base before moving to the catcher’s position for her senior season.
“There’s a big difference going from first base to catcher. That was a big deal and coaches noticed how she played,” Edward said. “As catcher you’re in on every pitch, putting that gear on and people are swinging bats at you. It takes a special person go back there and catch.
“Kammi never hesitated or questioned why we made the move. She accepted it and gave it her all every time she stepped on the field.”
Chandler batted in the four hole for Wagoner and was credited with timely hits in a number of games. She has a .400 batting average.
Schilling has spent the past two seasons in the shortstop position.
“Chloe is a solid, all-around player who played well for us,” Edwards said. “This year the (All District) votes didn’t go our way with her at shortstop, but she did get honorable mention.
“She was our leadoff batter early in the season then we had to move her around. Her batting average was .300.”
Schilling was a utility player on the All District team in 2019.
