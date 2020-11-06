Wagoner Lady Bulldogs win All-District softball honors

Murray started the season as the leadoff hitter but moved up and down the batting lineup. Her 2020 batting average was .325.

“She’s the type of player that goes and plays hard,” the coach noted.

Henson is also a two-time All District award winner. She started out in centerfield this season before moving to second base.

“We could move Caitlyn around if we needed to. That’s why she was noticed as a utility player,” Edwards said.

At the plate, Henson had a .310 batting average. The coach said he moved her up to the two hole this year and she responded well.

“She hit the ball really well from the middle to late season,” Edward said.

Chandler is a first-time All District honoree. She played three seasons at first base before moving to the catcher’s position for her senior season.

“There’s a big difference going from first base to catcher. That was a big deal and coaches noticed how she played,” Edward said. “As catcher you’re in on every pitch, putting that gear on and people are swinging bats at you. It takes a special person go back there and catch.