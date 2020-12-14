Wagoner Lady Bulldogs split season openers

Gray and Burckhartzmeyer led the team in rebounds with six apiece. Pawpa and Medlin both had five while Edwards had three. Abby Humphries, Bruce and Destiny Parrish had one rebound each.

Medlin recorded three blocks on the game while Gray and Pawpa each had two and Burckhartzmeyer had one.

Friday was a whole different story. In their game with Checotah, the Lady Bulldogs were down 5-0 early before the Wildcats extended their lead to 11-2. By the end of the first quarter, Wagoner had tied things up.

“In the second game they were hungry for a win. They were confident like they could beat them,” Pawpa noted. “They (Checotah) had one really good player and we tried to make someone else beat us. Kara did a good job of chasing her around and Cambri took a turn at chasing her as well. We wanted to get it (ball) out of her hands and make someone else do it.”

Cambri Pawpa led the team in scoring with 19 points. She hit three three-point shots in the second quarter and was four for 11 from three-point range on the day.

Bruce scored nine points including one three-pointer, followed by Gray with eight and Burckhartzmeyer with eight, including two three-pointers. Medlin scored five points and Edwards nailed down two.