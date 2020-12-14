Wagoner Lady Bulldogs split season openers

The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs tipped of their 2020 basketball season with a two-game split at the Haskell Tournament. They fell to Keys 60-35 in the Thursday opener but came back strong to defeat Checotah 51-46 on Friday.
They would have played in Saturday’s consolation finals, but forfeited in order to attend Wagoner’s state championship football game in Edmond. Team coaches have players on the Bulldog team.
In the Thursday game with Keys, Wagoner came out strong in the first half but waned in the second half.
“We felt we were prepared and played confident, but we just couldn’t maintain that. The third quarter was not good for us,” Coach Randi Pawpa said. “Keys did a good job of out running us down the court and did a good job on transition. We just didn’t adjust and get back.”
At one point, it was a two-point game in the second quarter before Keys put together a run before the half.
“We didn’t quit, they (Keys) just had more fire power,” the coach added. “We had 21 turnovers and we can’t do that. That was the difference in the game. Seven or eight of those turnovers were unforced by us.”
Wagoner was nine of 17 from the free throw line.
Lead scorer for the Lady Bulldogs was Danae Gray with 15 points. Marlee Medlin scored 10, followed by Cambri Pawpa with four, Kara Bruce with three, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with two and Jacie Edwards with 1.
Gray and Burckhartzmeyer led the team in rebounds with six apiece. Pawpa and Medlin both had five while Edwards had three. Abby Humphries, Bruce and Destiny Parrish had one rebound each.
Medlin recorded three blocks on the game while Gray and Pawpa each had two and Burckhartzmeyer had one.
Friday was a whole different story. In their game with Checotah, the Lady Bulldogs were down 5-0 early before the Wildcats extended their lead to 11-2. By the end of the first quarter, Wagoner had tied things up.
“In the second game they were hungry for a win. They were confident like they could beat them,” Pawpa noted. “They (Checotah) had one really good player and we tried to make someone else beat us. Kara did a good job of chasing her around and Cambri took a turn at chasing her as well. We wanted to get it (ball) out of her hands and make someone else do it.”
Cambri Pawpa led the team in scoring with 19 points. She hit three three-point shots in the second quarter and was four for 11 from three-point range on the day.
Bruce scored nine points including one three-pointer, followed by Gray with eight and Burckhartzmeyer with eight, including two three-pointers. Medlin scored five points and Edwards nailed down two.
Medlin and Burckhartzmeyer pulled in 10 rebounds apiece, followed by Bruce with seven, Gray with six, Edwards with four and C. Pawpa with 1.
Edwards, Medlin and Pawpa recorded two blocks apiece in the game.
‘We were glad to get out of there with that win today,” Pawpa admitted. “We scored 51 points and it’s been a while since that happened. They are the ones who realized it. They want to put points on the board!”
The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road this week at Locust Grove on Tuesday and Hilldale on Friday.
“We are glad we got to play last week,” the coach said. “I tell the girls to just be thankful that we’re getting to play and do what we’ve been doing – practicing and working hard.
“We’re lucky to still be playing right now because it all could come to an end (with COVID).”
