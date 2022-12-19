Wagoner Lady Bulldogs off to 5-0 start

The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs are 5-0 at the Christmas break. The team already owns a Tournament championship and is halfway to joining 15 other girls’ teams that won 10 or more games in a season in school history.

However, coach Randi Pawpa’s club has a bigger goal for the 2022-23 season.

The team has already proven everyone knows where the basket is as different players step up to lead the scoring each game.

But, most importantly, when faced with adversity, the team doesn’t fold. A prime example of that came in Saturday’s home make up game with Stilwell.

Wagoner lost a comfortable lead when Stilwell’s full court pressure gave the Indians a one-point advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs rallied back and used a Cambri Pawpa 3-pointer, her only one of the game, to ignite the team.

“When it’s time, we’re going to battle,” said coach Pawpa. “We work on that a lot.”

The team has adopted a phrase to motivate the team: “We’re like sharks. When we smell blood, we get going.”

Wagoner ended up beating Silwell 52-49 led by Gracy Shieldnight’s 16 points. Ellee Bryan added 13 and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer downed 11. Pawpa tallied seven and Brooklyn Austin hit five.

“Somebody else will always pick us up,” coach Pawpa added . “I felt like we could get them (Stilwell) inside.”

Shieldnight’s height will be a good weapon for the Lady Bulldogs this season. When she is double-teamed, the outside shooters will make foes pay.

Against Oologah in a road game on Dec. 13, Wagoner won 56-43. Pawpa led with 17 points while Shieldnight and Bryant each hit 11. Burckhartzmeyer managed 10. Austin rounded out the scoring with seven.

The 5-0 start has some looking at Wagoner girls’ basketball history.

Here are some tidbits:

Only two teams since 1971 have won 20 or more games (1993 and 2011).

Three Lady Bulldog teams have ever made it to the State tournament (1993, 2009 and 2011). They have also never won a game at State in school history. In each of the three appearances, the Lady Bulldogs were soundly defeated.

This current team has fans thinking history may be changing.