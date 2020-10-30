 Skip to main content
Wagoner Lady Bulldogs earn All-Conference volleyball honors

A trio of Wagoner Lady Bulldogs have been named as All-Conference players in the Green Country Volleyball Conference.

Senior outside hitter Marlee Medlin and senior defensive specialist Anna Holmes are listed on the first team while senior setter Grace Jones is named to the second team.

The honorees were all big contributors on the court all season.

Medlin recorded 189 kills, 78 aces, 201 digs and 53 blocks while Holmes recorded 23 aces and 198 digs. Jones had 470 assists, 38 aces and 166 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs completed a 14-16 campaign in 2020, falling to Verdigris in the 4A Regional Finals.

Other schools represented on the All-Conference team include Catoosa, Claremore Sequoyah, Inola, Oologah and Verdigris.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

