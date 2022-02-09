Wagoner Lady Bulldogs defeat Catoosa for second time in basketball, Bulldogs tack on another loss

Tuesday night was a similar story to Jan. 18, where the Lady Bulldogs came out on top against the Catoosa Indians and the Bulldogs came up short.

The only major difference besides a few points here and there was the recognition of nine important seniors: No. 24 Elijah Moody, trainer Makayla Hall, No. 11 Derrick Teyon, trainer Abby Curry, No. 1 Jack Southern, No. 2 Kara Bruce, No. 15 Gabe Goodnight, trainer Aubrey Bruce and No. 12 Fred Watson. They were honored with their families, and hand-made posters, in a special ceremony before the 6:30 p.m. girls’ game.

Girls’ game: The Lady Bulldogs, 10-10, proved themselves as another dominant team against conference foe Catoosa, with a final score of 59-50.

Cambiri Pawpa led the way in scoring for Wagoner with 18 points, followed by Elle Bryant with 16 points and nine rebounds. Bryant was the second half leader in points with 14.

After a slower start, Senior Kara Bruce will surely remember her buzzer beater three-point shot to end the first half, winning 23-12.