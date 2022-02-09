Wagoner Lady Bulldogs defeat Catoosa for second time in basketball, Bulldogs tack on another loss

Tuesday night was a similar story to Jan. 18, where the Lady Bulldogs came out on top against the Catoosa Indians and the Bulldogs came up short.
The only major difference besides a few points here and there was the recognition of nine important seniors: No. 24 Elijah Moody, trainer Makayla Hall, No. 11 Derrick Teyon, trainer Abby Curry, No. 1 Jack Southern, No. 2 Kara Bruce, No. 15 Gabe Goodnight, trainer Aubrey Bruce and No. 12 Fred Watson. They were honored with their families, and hand-made posters, in a special ceremony before the 6:30 p.m. girls’ game.
Girls’ game: The Lady Bulldogs, 10-10, proved themselves as another dominant team against conference foe Catoosa, with a final score of 59-50.
Cambiri Pawpa led the way in scoring for Wagoner with 18 points, followed by Elle Bryant with 16 points and nine rebounds. Bryant was the second half leader in points with 14.
After a slower start, Senior Kara Bruce will surely remember her buzzer beater three-point shot to end the first half, winning 23-12.
Other scorers for the girls’ squad include Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with seven back-to-back points alone in the second period, Jada Riggs with seven points, Brooklyn Austin with five points, Kara Bruce with four points and Jalyn Fourkiller with two points.
The Lady Bulldogs already defeated Catoosa 54-31 on Jan. 18.
Wagoner will prepare to face Hilldale at home on Saturday for a final conference game
Guys’ game: The Wagoner Bulldogs, also 10-10, were defeated for the second time by Catoosa with a final score of 45-35.
The Bulldogs led by one point to end the first period, but ultimately it was in Catoosa’s hands throughout, leading at the end of each period of play thereafter. Catoosa held a halftime lead of 25-19.
Freshman Alex Shieldnight led the way for Wagoner with eight points, Corbin Marsey had seven and Jack Southern had six, including a nice pair of three-point shots in the first half.
The Bulldogs face Hilldale on Saturday at 2:30 in the Wagoner gymnasium.