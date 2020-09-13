 Skip to main content
Wagoner Lady Bulldogs complete seven-game week

Four days of games made for a busy week of competition for the Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball team last week. After two home games early in the week and a weekend tournament at the Hughes Event Center, Wagoner went 4-3 on the court.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Catoosa 1-3 on Sept. 7 and defeated Claremore-Sequoyah 3-0 on Sept. 8.

In tournament action, they defeated Tuttle (2-0) and Berryhill (2-0) and lost to Duncan (0-2) Glenpool (1-2) and Oklahoma Union (0-2).

“We’ve had two very long days at the tournament,” Coach Zack Ange said late Saturday. “Obviously we didn’t finish the way we wanted. At times we looked really good and at other times, we didn’t. We’re still trying to figure some things out.”

Ange said the tough tournament featured good competition and the teams were evenly matched. “I think we came away with more positives than we did negatives,” the coach noted. “Overall, we went 4-3 on the week so we were still over .500.

“The girls are playing a lot of volleyball and they’re learning,” Ange continued. “We’ve made some adjustments defensively that are new to our girls. These girls have been able to compete and we have played our full season to date. You can’t be mad about that.”

The Lady Bulldogs continue to play hard and have maintained their 12th place ranking in 4A play.

Wagoner is expected to play at Muskogee on Monday and host Inola on Tuesday. This weekend (Saturday) the Lady Bulldogs will compete in the Cache Tournament. The first game is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Volleyball Rewind

Wagoner vs. Catoosa, 1-3 Loss

26-24, 14-25, 16-25 and 20-25.

Anna Holmes, 8 digs; Marlee Medlin, 10 kills, 4 aces, 1 block and 16 digs; Britley Butler, 2 kills and 6 digs; Makenna Blair, 4 digs; Whitney Smith, 1 ace and 2 digs; Cambri Pawpa, 3 kills, 2 blocks and 4 digs; Presley Olson, 6 kills, 1 block and 1 dig; Grace Jones, 1 ace and 11 digs and Abby Humphries, 1 ace and 2 digs.

JV Team – 0-2 loss; 15-25, 18-25.

8th Grade – 0-2 loss; 17-25, 13-25.

7th Grade – 1-2 loss; 22-25, 25-11, 8-15.

Wagoner vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 3-0 Win

25-13, 25-14, 25-21

Holmes, 3 aces and 4 digs; Medlin, 15 kills and 8 digs; Butler, 4 kills, 5 aces and 4 digs; Blair, 3 aces; Langston, 2 kills; Pawpa, 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block and 3 digs; Olson, 4 kills; Jones, 5 aces and 3 digs and Humphries, 2 digs.

9th Grade – 2-0 win; 25-13, 25-13.

8th Grade – 0-2 loss; 11-25, 23-25.

7th Grade – 2-0 win; 25-16, 25-18.

Wagoner vs. Glenpool, 1-2 Loss

23-25, 25-22, 10-15

Holmes, 4 digs; Medlin, 11 kills and 6 digs; Butler, 3 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs; Blair, 1 dig; Langston, 9 kills, 3 blocks and 1 dig; Pawpa, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 1 dig; Olson, 2 digs and Jones, 3 digs.

Wagoner vs. Duncan, 0-2 Loss

20-25, 17-25

Holmes, 2 digs; Medlin, 9 kills, 10 aces and 6 digs; Butler, 1 kill and 1 dig; Blair, 3 digs; Langston, 1 block; Pawpa, 1 kill, 2 digs; Olson, 1 dig; Jones, 3 digs.

Wagoner vs. Tuttle, 2-0 Win

28-26, 27-25

Holmes, 6 digs; Medlin, 16 kills, 6 digs; Butler, 2 kills, 3 digs; Blair, 1 ace and 7 digs; Langston, 2 kills, 1 block and 1 dig; Jones, 3 digs; Pawpa, 2 kills, 1 dig; Olson, 1 kill and 1 dig; Jones, 1 ace, 1 dig.

Wagoner vs. Glenpool, 1-2 Loss

23-25, 25-22, 10-15

Holmes, 4 digs; Medlin, 11 kills and 6 digs; Butler, 3 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs; Blair, 1 dig; Langston, 9 kills, 3 blocks and 1 dig; Jones, 1 dig; Pawpa, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 1 dig; Olson, 2 digs and Jones, 3 digs.

Wagoner vs. Oklahoma Union, 0-2 Loss

14-25, 21-25

Holmes, 1 ace and 10 digs; Medlin, 7 kills, 1 block and 3 digs; Butler, 7 kills, 11 digs; Blair, 5 digs; Smith, 1 dig; Jones, 1 dig; Pawpa, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Olson, 1 kill and Jones, 6 digs.

Wagoner vs. Berryhill, 2-0 Win

25-19, 25-18

Holmes, 1 k ill, 2 aces and 10 digs; Medlin, 7 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks and 4 digs; Butler, 2 kills and 1 dig; Blair, 1 ace and 2 digs; Smith, 2 digs; Pawpa, 4 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs; Olson, 1 kill and 1 dig; Jones, 6 digs.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.

