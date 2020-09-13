Wagoner Lady Bulldogs complete seven-game week

Four days of games made for a busy week of competition for the Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball team last week. After two home games early in the week and a weekend tournament at the Hughes Event Center, Wagoner went 4-3 on the court.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Catoosa 1-3 on Sept. 7 and defeated Claremore-Sequoyah 3-0 on Sept. 8.

In tournament action, they defeated Tuttle (2-0) and Berryhill (2-0) and lost to Duncan (0-2) Glenpool (1-2) and Oklahoma Union (0-2).

“We’ve had two very long days at the tournament,” Coach Zack Ange said late Saturday. “Obviously we didn’t finish the way we wanted. At times we looked really good and at other times, we didn’t. We’re still trying to figure some things out.”

Ange said the tough tournament featured good competition and the teams were evenly matched. “I think we came away with more positives than we did negatives,” the coach noted. “Overall, we went 4-3 on the week so we were still over .500.

“The girls are playing a lot of volleyball and they’re learning,” Ange continued. “We’ve made some adjustments defensively that are new to our girls. These girls have been able to compete and we have played our full season to date. You can’t be mad about that.”

The Lady Bulldogs continue to play hard and have maintained their 12th place ranking in 4A play.

Wagoner is expected to play at Muskogee on Monday and host Inola on Tuesday. This weekend (Saturday) the Lady Bulldogs will compete in the Cache Tournament. The first game is set to begin at 10 a.m.

