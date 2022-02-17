Wagoner hoops fall to Stilwell, prepare for district foe Muldrow Saturday

In their last official game on Joe Gordon Court in Wagoner for the 2021-2022 season, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs came up on the short end, falling to a top-ranked Stilwell team on Tuesday.
Girls’ game: Stilwell was firing on all cylinders right out of the gate with 19 unanswered points in the first period, but Wagoner’s Brooklyn Austin ended the streak with a Lady Bulldogs’ layup late in the first period.
Wagoner showed up with 17 points in the second period, answering their first period draught with only six points.
Brooklyn Austin and led the way for the Bulldogs scoring ten points, followed by Elle Bryant with nine. Other contributors include Jocie Bryant, four points, Cambri Pawpa, three points, Jada Riggs, three points, Kara Bruce, two points, Grace Burckhartzmeyer, two points and Jalyn Fourkiller with two points.
For lone, Lady Bulldogs senior Kara Bruce, Tuesday was her last home basketball game in her high school career.
The Lady Bulldogs lost 64-35 to Stillwell. The team will now prepare for district play on Saturday. They will face Muldrow away.
Guys’ game: Even though Bulldogs Head Coach Dante Swanson believes it was a much better showing from his team compared to the first time they played Stilwell, Wagoner ultimately fell again to the Indians 46-7.
With a “stellar” defensive performance in the first half, it came down to the end of the game. The Stilwell Indians (21-1) outscored the Bulldogs 17-6 in the fourth period alone.
High points for the bulldogs included a 10-6 lead in the middle of the fourth period and even led 26-12 with just over two minutes to go until halftime.
Due to a 7-0 Stilwell run, the halftime score was 26-19. Wagoner still led by two points, 31-29, at the end of the third period.
The Bulldogs will prepare for district play at Muldrow on Saturday.
Junior Corbin Marsey had a strong game Tuesday night, recording his second double-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Other scorers include Alex Shieldnight with 12 points, Jack Southern with four, Gabe Goodnight with two, Dante Swanson with two and Fred Watson with two.