Wagoner hoops fall to Stilwell, prepare for district foe Muldrow Saturday

In their last official game on Joe Gordon Court in Wagoner for the 2021-2022 season, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs came up on the short end, falling to a top-ranked Stilwell team on Tuesday.

Girls’ game: Stilwell was firing on all cylinders right out of the gate with 19 unanswered points in the first period, but Wagoner’s Brooklyn Austin ended the streak with a Lady Bulldogs’ layup late in the first period.

Wagoner showed up with 17 points in the second period, answering their first period draught with only six points.

Brooklyn Austin and led the way for the Bulldogs scoring ten points, followed by Elle Bryant with nine. Other contributors include Jocie Bryant, four points, Cambri Pawpa, three points, Jada Riggs, three points, Kara Bruce, two points, Grace Burckhartzmeyer, two points and Jalyn Fourkiller with two points.

For lone, Lady Bulldogs senior Kara Bruce, Tuesday was her last home basketball game in her high school career.

The Lady Bulldogs lost 64-35 to Stillwell. The team will now prepare for district play on Saturday. They will face Muldrow away.