Wagoner hoops fall to 5A Collinsville in Lincoln Christian Tournament

The Lincoln Christian Winter Classic did not go in Wagoner’s favor, as both the girls and boys basketball teams fell to 5A Collinsville on Thursday.
Both head coaches attribute part of the loss to not playing competitive basketball prior to winter break. Their home games against McClain, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4., were canceled due to COVID issues. They hoped the McClain contests would help their players be better prepared for the Lincoln Christian Tournament, they said after the games on Thursday.
Girls’ game: Wagoner and Collinsville were within one point of one another late in the fourth period, but ultimately a pair of late fowls and missed baskets claimed the Bulldogs’ fate.
Collinsville defeated the 3-4 Bulldogs, 60-53 Thursday morning at Lincoln Christian High School.
“We’re a little rusty right now,” said head coach Randi Pawpa after the game. “We have a lot of potential. We’re young — and we know that. Luckily, all the players are very coachable.”
Their roster is well equipped with sophomores, including Elle Bryant, Brooklyn Austin, Cambri Pawpa and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer. Their lone senior is Kara Bruce.
Coach Pawpa knows they are on the smaller side, so defense will be a big focus for the rest of the season, and years to come.
“Defensively, we have to rebound better,” Pawpa said. “We will go back to the drawing board and continue working hard. They know what they need to do.”
Guys’ game: Like the girls’ squad, the Wagoner boys’ basketball team kept it competitive almost entirely throughout, but they could not capitalize by the end. They lost 54-38 against Collinsville.
The Bulldogs and Cardinals were tied at eight after the first period, and then Wagoner slipped down to a four-point deficit by halftime. By the third quarter, they moved back up and were only down 31-30 against the Cardinals.
Immediately into the fourth period, Collinsville scored seven unanswered points. Collinsville’s Cooper McDowell and Jacob Scyrkels had 20 points each.
First-year Wagoner Head Coach Dante Swanson said the loss came down to Collinsville simply making more baskets when it mattered most.
“Collinsville stayed at the same pace from the beginning,” he said. “They were knocking down shots. That was the difference.
Key players to watch for Wagoner include seniors Jack Southern, known to make a handful of three-pointers, or a crucial layup, and Fred Watson, a defensive-minded player and multi-sport athlete. Some younger players to keep an eye on for the future include freshmen Jashawn Davison and Dante Swanson.
As long as the team gets better at ‘attacking,’ Coach Swanson said they will be alright.
“Sometimes I feel like we are out there all timid, especially with the zone. We need to do a better job at attacking the gaps. This was a lesson game. We’ll go back and watch the film and see what we can work on to get better.”
Both teams will play in the consolation bracket Friday morning at 10 a.m. (girls game) and 11:30 a.m. (guys game).