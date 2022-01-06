Wagoner hoops fall to 5A Collinsville in Lincoln Christian Tournament

“Defensively, we have to rebound better,” Pawpa said. “We will go back to the drawing board and continue working hard. They know what they need to do.”

Guys’ game: Like the girls’ squad, the Wagoner boys’ basketball team kept it competitive almost entirely throughout, but they could not capitalize by the end. They lost 54-38 against Collinsville.

The Bulldogs and Cardinals were tied at eight after the first period, and then Wagoner slipped down to a four-point deficit by halftime. By the third quarter, they moved back up and were only down 31-30 against the Cardinals.

Immediately into the fourth period, Collinsville scored seven unanswered points. Collinsville’s Cooper McDowell and Jacob Scyrkels had 20 points each.

First-year Wagoner Head Coach Dante Swanson said the loss came down to Collinsville simply making more baskets when it mattered most.

“Collinsville stayed at the same pace from the beginning,” he said. “They were knocking down shots. That was the difference.