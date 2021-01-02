Wagoner goes 1-2 at Mustang Tournament to open hoops season

The Wagoner Bulldogs opened their 2020-2021 basketball campaign competing in the Mustang Cornerstone Bank Tournament held Dec. 28-30 in Mustang. Their season start was delayed by the state football championships, followed by quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs were the only Class 4A team in the tournament and finished in seventh place. They lost early games against 6A Mustang (62-45) and 6A Norman North (56-48) before defeating Piedmont, 66-42.

“If we would have played like we did against Piedmont, we could have won two games in the tournament,” Coach Zach Ange said. “We were not in good enough shape to win the tournament, but there was no one there we couldn’t play with later in the year.”

“When we scheduled the tournament, I didn’t care about our tournament record. I just wanted us to play well,” the coach continued. “The boys basically went from football to quarantine to playing a few days and then to a tournament. They competed well.

“As the days went on, our lungs got more opened up, their legs got better and we hit more shots. I couldn’t have been more proud of them. It was good for our boys.”