Wagoner goes 1-2 at Mustang Tournament to open hoops season

The Wagoner Bulldogs opened their 2020-2021 basketball campaign competing in the Mustang Cornerstone Bank Tournament held Dec. 28-30 in Mustang. Their season start was delayed by the state football championships, followed by quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs were the only Class 4A team in the tournament and finished in seventh place. They lost early games against 6A Mustang (62-45) and 6A Norman North (56-48) before defeating Piedmont, 66-42.
“If we would have played like we did against Piedmont, we could have won two games in the tournament,” Coach Zach Ange said. “We were not in good enough shape to win the tournament, but there was no one there we couldn’t play with later in the year.”
“When we scheduled the tournament, I didn’t care about our tournament record. I just wanted us to play well,” the coach continued. “The boys basically went from football to quarantine to playing a few days and then to a tournament. They competed well.
“As the days went on, our lungs got more opened up, their legs got better and we hit more shots. I couldn’t have been more proud of them. It was good for our boys.”
In the win over Piedmont, Jacob Scroggins and Bristo Love led the team in scoring with 16 and 14 points respectively. Sawyer Jones and Corbin Marsey each scored nine and Caden Pawpa scored eight.
Jack Southern had five points on the night while Derrick Teyon had two and Chase Nanni had one.
Nanni led all Bulldogs on the boards with 13 rebounds.
Scoring by Quarters
Wagoner 16 – 14 – 22 – 14 = 62
Piedmont 6 – 7 – 21 – 8 = 45
Wagoner opened the tournament against the host team in the late Monday game. Although the Bulldogs lost 62-45, Ange said his squad played hard.
“I knew it would be ugly with it being our first game. It was a little sloppy as the boys are out of shape and we kind of dug a hole for ourselves, but we cut it to single digits coming out of the half and competed really well. Our legs just got to us,” Ange said.
“This was our first game (of the season) and Mustang’s seventh. That’s a big deal,” the coach added. “Mustang is really athletic. It was good competition with good athletes. They took a few shots that just took the wind out of us.”
Scroggins was lead scorer with 23 points. Marsey put nine on the board, all coming off of three-point shots. Pawpa scored seven and Love scored four.
Scoring by Quarters
Wagoner 3 – 9 -12, 21 = 45
Mustang 14 – 10 – 20 – 18 = 62
In the game with Norman North, the score was tied in the fourth quarter before Norman surged ahead for the win. Ange said the Bulldogs simply ran out of legs in the final period.
Leading the team in double digit scoring were Scroggins with 15 points and Pawpa with 13. Jones scored nine points, followed by Love with 6, Marsey with 3 and Jack Southern with two.
Pawpa was the leading Wagoner rebounder with nine boards.
Scoring by Quarters
Wagoner 9 – 14 – 16 – 9 = 48
Norman North 15 – 13 – 14 – 13 = 56
The Bulldogs held a few practices during Christmas break and will resume action at the Lincoln Christian Tournament that opens Thursday, Jan.7. The Bulldogs will play Collinsville on Thursday then match up with the winner of the Sapulpa/Jay game.