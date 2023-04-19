TULSA – The Wagoner High School tennis teams fared well during Thursday’s Tulsa 7 conference tournament at the LaFortune Park Tennis Center.

The Lady Bulldogs finished second, but just one point behind the winning Skiatook team.

Wagoner was also without two of its six starters. The reserve players had two freshmen play No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 singles player was playing singles for the first time, too.

“I was so proud of the team,” said coach Judy Penner. “It was pretty amazing that we took two freshmen and play as varsity.”

The Lady Bulldogs won first in No. 2 doubles with Abby Warner and Dawci Butler combining for a third championship this season.

No. 1 singles player Kieley Holladay finished second while No. 2 singles, Kendra Condict, was third in her first singles outing.

The two ninth graders at No. 1 doubles were Rosy O’Callahan and Kaylee Watson. The pair won two of four matches to finish sixth.

Penner was glad to have two extra tennis courts in Maple Park to practice and compete on. They were added last year.

“The two extra courts definitely paid off,” Penner added.

The next tournament was played Tuesday for Wagoner’s boys and girls at LaFortune in the Regent Prep event. Thursday the teams travel to Riverfield Country Day school for a dual battle.

The next dual home match is April 24 against Bristow is also Senior Night. The Lady Bulldogs are 3-0 in dual matches this season.

Wagoner Boys: Wagoner’s Zac Daley won his third straight Tulsa 7 title at No. 1 singles. Overall, the Bulldogs finished third.

The No. 1 doubles team of Beau McFarland and James Perez had one of the most exciting matches of the tournament. The pair battled to a two-point Super Tiebreaker loss to finish second.

The No. 2 singles player was Jayden Ashton, who finished fourth.

The No. 2 doubles team was Trevor Fowler and Jakob Lemonds finished fifth.

“We played pretty well,” said coach Corey Tipton of the team’s effort.