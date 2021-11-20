Wagoner football seasons ends with 28-0 4A semifinal loss to Tuttle

The “Oh no” moment in the game was about three minutes into the second quarter, when Wagoner quarterback Gabe Rodriguez tried finding a hole up the middle, but instead found a brute pair of Tuttle defenders smashing him to the ground.

It was the end of the game for Rodriguez, finishing with -4 yards and ending the season with a team-leading 1,164 yards in passing and rushing.

“Talk about taking the air out of you,” Wagoner Coach Dale Condict said after the Bulldogs (9-3) lost 28-0 at Tuttle (11-0) in the Class 4A semifinals. “You hear about this stuff every year. He’s (Rodriguez) the center of what you’re doing on offense, and all of sudden you are throwing a freshmen in there at quarterback.”

It’s true. Freshmen Kale Charboneau took the reins at quarterback and actually held his own for jumping in on the whim and not having any practice. It was his first game back after he broke his ankle in the second quarter against Sperry in Week 3.

Charboneau had three completions for 19 yards. He held his own in the run game as well, finding Logan Sterling and Fred Watson on a typical basis. Sterling had 15 rushes for 56 yards and Watson had 5 rushes for 48 yards.